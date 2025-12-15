007: First Light is "not a role-playing game" because it's James Bond's story, says dev who reveals what to expect from Lenny Kravitz's villain

While everyone has their favorite iteration of James Bond, equally important are the series' villains. There's a murder's row of actors that have portrayed Bond's delicious antagonists – Cristoph Waltz, Mads Mikkelsen, Javier Bardem – and as of 007: First Light, Grammy-winning musician Lenny Kravitz.

The best Bond villains bring a real sense of gravitas to spy stories, and IO Interactive is hoping to do the same thing with 007: First Light. Kravitz plays the Pirate King Bawma, leader of a massive black market network known as Aleph, a conclave Bond will have to contend with as he goes through the growing pains of becoming an agent.

"As we were building the location of Aleph, this dilapidated ship graveyard turned pirate empire, the vibe we were going for was that it should be quite dangerous, but feel adventurous as well," says First Light art director Rasmus Paulsen, "As such, we needed that Pirate King to be larger than life. We approached Lenny about this, and worked together to really refine the look of his whole get up and character, including his history that would be expressed. It was a co-authorship of character design."

Shaken up and stirred

(Image credit: IO Interactive)