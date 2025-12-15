007: First Light is "not a role-playing game" because it's James Bond's story, says dev who reveals what to expect from Lenny Kravitz's villain

Interview | IO's Rasmus Paulsen weighs in on what makes First Light a unique entry in the Bond canon

While everyone has their favorite iteration of James Bond, equally important are the series' villains. There's a murder's row of actors that have portrayed Bond's delicious antagonists – Cristoph Waltz, Mads Mikkelsen, Javier Bardem – and as of 007: First Light, Grammy-winning musician Lenny Kravitz.

The best Bond villains bring a real sense of gravitas to spy stories, and IO Interactive is hoping to do the same thing with 007: First Light. Kravitz plays the Pirate King Bawma, leader of a massive black market network known as Aleph, a conclave Bond will have to contend with as he goes through the growing pains of becoming an agent.

