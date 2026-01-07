GoldenEye 007 is "a fantastic game," but 007 First Light dev says IO Interactive's title has "a far wider and more expansive offering and gameplay experience"

News
By published

Hopefully, it's not like 007 Legends either

007: First Light
(Image credit: IO Interactive)

IO Interactive senior licensing producer Theuns Smit has distanced the studio's upcoming game, 007 First Light, from previous James Bond game GoldenEye 007. He claims the studio is not worrying about the title's legacy and is instead focused on what it's "bringing forward."

When it comes to games based on the infamous special agent with a license to kill, the same one always comes to mind. While dozens of Bond games have been released over the years, GoldenEye 007 is the only one that is often considered to be great.

More than GTA 6?! James Bond: 007 First Light leads our 2026 preview - YouTube More than GTA 6?! James Bond: 007 First Light leads our 2026 preview - YouTube
Watch On