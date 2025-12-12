Surprise, Diablo 4's new Paladin class is available to play right now

The long-awaited Paladin is one of two new Diablo 4 classes on the way

Well, what do you know, Diablo 4 is getting the long, long-awaited Paladin class, which in and of itself isn't the most surprising news. What is genuinely unexpected, however, is that the Paladin class is playable in Diablo 4 tonight, a few months ahead of the game's next big expansion, the very Diablo-y named Lord of Hatred, launching April 28.

Blizzard announced Diablo 4's Lord of Hatred expansion ahead of The Game Awards 2025, and then fully revealed the details in a press release. The expansion will see the game's Age of Hatred saga to fruition, add the new Skovos region to the map, rework skill trees, put fishing poles in players' hands, and, chiefly, add two new classes: Paladin and a second one yet to be revealed.

