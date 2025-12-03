No Man's Sky lead says Sony has a "KNACK for this kind of thing" as people try and riddle out the viral Game Awards teaser – that, or "Geoff is simply opening a hell portal"

It's just that time of the year, as with The Game Awards quickly approaching and host Geoff Keighley leaving a cryptic teaser of what the event might reveal, the gaming community is going wild – but No Man's Sky lead Sean Murray thinks he's cracked the code.

Or, well, he jokingly does, anyway. For anyone out of the loop on The Game Awards debacle, Keighly recently showed some sort of structure composed of beasts, warriors, and demons (?), glowing red, and people have been trying to decipher what the heck it could mean since. They've assumed it could mean news of Half-Life 3, a Diablo 4 DLC, a new God of War game, or, of course, a much-needed fresh reveal of The Elder Scrolls 6.

Sony have a KNACK for this kind of thing 🤞 https://t.co/XKEgj6MvoyDecember 2, 2025

No Man's Sky and Hello Games boss Sean Murray disagrees with these theories, though – in fact, he amusingly implies in a new post that it might instead be a remake of Knack, the 2014 beat 'em up title from Sony that's sort of a bit infamous online, or potentially even a third entry (yes, there was somehow a sequel in 2017 despite everyone pretty much agreeing it's… just not that great). It's hard to tell which of the two Murray thinks it could be.

"Sony have a KNACK for this kind of thing," is all he writes, alongside an emoji of crossed fingers. The comments are, as you'd expect, hilarious. One reads, "It's gonna be another KNACKSTERPIECE!" Another quips, "Knack? We betting on Peggle." I mean, I'd be lying if I said I didn't want another Peggle myself, honestly. Back to Murray's musings, however, the Knack guess actually isn't his only post on the matter.

no one is considering that Geoff is simply opening a hell portal https://t.co/XKEgj6N3e6December 2, 2025

In another thread, the No Man's Sky mastermind wonders how "no one is considering that Geoff is simply opening a hell portal." Hmm… great point, really – but not everyone is taking Murray's thoughts as a joke. Some think he's responding because the strange structure-statue (or whatever you'd prefer to call it) is a teaser for Light no Fire, the upcoming Hello Games title we've admittedly not heard too much about.

As one reply puts it, "Hmmm, what are the odds this is a tease for Light No Fire?" We can keep hoping, I suppose – just as we have been for The Elder Scrolls 6 now for years, or the seemingly never-to-exist Half-Life 3.

