No Man's Sky lead responds to reports of stolen assets in fellow open-world survival game Once Human, says the "joke's on them" because they're actually unfinished

It's been a wild couple of days in the No Man's Sky community, as players share reports that fellow open-world survival game Once Human has potentially nabbed some of Hello Games' assets – and it turns out they've caught the eye of Sean Murray himself.

The situation first unfolded on Reddit, where a user pointed out, "A cosmetic item in Once Human looks extremely similar to NMS's Base Teleport Module – and it's being sold as a high-tier lootbox reward. Is this acceptable?" They had attached an image comparing both the No Man's Sky Base Teleport Module and the premium lootbox reward from Once Human… and, well, yeah, they do look pretty similar.

They noted that it's not just the fact that the asset or design appears to be ripped from the space game, but "it is obtainable only as the highest-tier reward from a premium lootbox, often at significant cost" in Once Human. On the other hand, in No Man's Sky, "the teleport module is simply part of the journey – something players naturally build and use as they explore and progress." As for how developers feel, Sean Murray has a funny response.