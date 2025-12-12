A story-rich open-world FPS with Max Payne and Cyberpunk 2077 vibes? All right, you have my attention, No Law

Neon Giant, the developer behind pretty OK sci-fi RPG The Ascent, has just revealed its next grungy adventure at The Game Awards 2025: No Law.

Its new game, which does not yet have a release date, looks like an FPS hellscape topped with a little Cyberpunk 2077 slime and a dash of Max Payne, neo-noir crunch. Its Steam page promises "a first-person, story rich, cyber-noire shooter set in a decadent port city built on neon sleaze instead of regulations. Explore its rich history and meet the veiled hearts of the city as you take back what was wrongfully taken from you."

NO LAW - Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In this case, you are the morose Grey Harker, "an ex-military veteran who left his war-torn past behind for a quiet life tending his plants until trouble finds him again," according to a press release. "When his peace is violently shattered, Harker must rely on his black-ops instincts and custom hardware to take back what was stolen and confront the city that wronged him."

It seems this personal mission might require flexibility on your part, and the Game Awards trailer shows Grey wandering into trashy bars where bald guys smoke hookah, as well as piloting a massive mecha suit. This is the duality of man.

"Every decision carries weight," the press release explains. "Help a friend in need or silence an enemy permanently; take the tactical route through the shadows or unleash chaos in open combat. Even in a city of no laws, actions still have consequences. Each playthrough reveals new possibilities, allies, and outcomes, making No Law an immersive shooter defined as much by its story and morality as its firepower."

