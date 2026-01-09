No Law sounds like Cyberpunk 2077 meets Atomfall, and its "opt in" narrative already has my attention: "If 100 players play the game, there should be 100 different user stories"
Big in 2026 | No Law is an RPG where "you can shoot the main mission givers in the face at the beginning of the game, but you can still finish it"
Set in a vigilante metropolis where you play as mercenary Grey Harker on a vengeance tour, No Law sets the perfect stage for a rollicking cyberpunk RPG. It might sound like an odd pivot for Arcade Berg and Tor Frick, co-founders of Swedish developer Neon Giant, which has become known for its top-down isometric games. But funnily enough, No Law marks something of a homecoming.
"This is actually what we're confident in doing," Berg tells me, referenci