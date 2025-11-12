Princess Rosalina voice actor and Nintendo mega-fan Brie Larson once threw her boyfriend out of the house over a Super Mario Galaxy argument: "He said that I was taking it too seriously"

Brie Larson has joined the cast of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which is fitting considering that the actor is a massive fan of the franchise... so much so, that it even affected one of her past relationships.

"I threw my first boyfriend out of my house because I was trying to beat the final level in Super Mario Galaxy," Larson said in an interview on her official YouTube channel. "He said I was taking it too seriously, so I threw him out of my house."

Larson's love for all things Nintendo has been well-documented over the years, dating all the way back to 2005 when she revealed to IGN that she had a Nintendo-themed 15th birthday party and "wanted to marry Luigi." In 2018, the actor dressed up as Metroid's very own Zero Suit Samus, and later told the Animal Talking podcast that she'd love to play Samus Aran in a live-action Metroid movie. In 2020, Larson, who has owned every Nintendo console from the NES to the Wii, starred in a commercial for the Switch.

We could go on and on, but it's safe to say that Larson manifested her role in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, in which she plays "cosmic protector" Princess Rosalina, who is also the adoptive mother of the Lumas. The announcement came as part of the Nintendo Direct broadcast, which included a brand new trailer featuring Larson's Rosalina.

Larson joins returning cast members Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic return to direct from a script penned by Matthew Fogel.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to hit theaters on April 3, 2026. For more, check out our guide to upcoming video game movies. Then pick up your controller and dive into our list of the best Switch 2 games.