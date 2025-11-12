Princess Rosalina voice actor and Nintendo mega-fan Brie Larson once threw her boyfriend out of the house over a Super Mario Galaxy argument: "He said that I was taking it too seriously"

Brie Larson is set to play Rosalina in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Brie Larson has joined the cast of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which is fitting considering that the actor is a massive fan of the franchise... so much so, that it even affected one of her past relationships.

"I threw my first boyfriend out of my house because I was trying to beat the final level in Super Mario Galaxy," Larson said in an interview on her official YouTube channel. "He said I was taking it too seriously, so I threw him out of my house."

