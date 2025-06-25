There's a major Switch 2 stock drop happening at Walmart today, but there's a catch

Finding a Nintendo Switch 2 in the US is not easy.

Even weeks after launch, knowing where to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 in the States is harder than escaping a blue shell in Mario Kart World, but Walmart has come to the rescue.

An influx of new Switch 2 stock is on its way later today, planned to drop at 9PM ET, which includes both the standard console and Mario Kart World bundle. There's just one big catch - only Walmart Plus members have access for the first hour of action.



If you were thinking you could sign up for a trial membership and get through the Walmart Plus loophole that way, it's not so simple. The US retailer states that this is only open to paying Plus members, but "trial members can move to paid W+ memberships in order to participate" in the Switch 2 stock drop.

Walmart Plus | starting from $12.95 at Walmart In order to be in with a chance to grab at Switch 2 at Walmart later today, you'll need to sign up for a Walmart Plus monthly or annual membership. Besides early access Switch 2 stock, Walmart Plus will also give you access to free delivery from your store and online, access to Movile Scan & Go, and even savings on Burger King if you want a post-Mario Kart World fast-food snack.

The Nintendo Switch 2 already isn't the most budget-friendly gaming handheld out there from the get-go, and the standard console and Mario Kart World bundle will set you back $450 and $499.99, respectively. So if you want to keep your costs as low as possible, you're better signing up for the $12.95 plus applicable tax Walmart Plus membership.

There's also an annual $98 plus applicable tax membership, but I'd only recommend that option if you already find yourself buying from Walmart on the regular. For an extra $98, you could instead grab a brand new Switch 2 game, like Mario Kart World, which is available for $79.99 at Walmart, and still have cash left over for an extra treat.

There's little chance there will be some leftover Switch 2 stock come 10PM ET. This is one of the only major Switch 2 restocks I've come across in the US since launch.

The early access Nintendo Switch 2 drop is open to Walmart Plus members today (Wednesday 25, 2025) at 9PM ET.

