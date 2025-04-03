The first Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders I've seen just went live

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders just went live at Argos, making the retailer the first out the gate offering actual real-life pre-orders online. I'm not talking pre-registration here, I'm talking instant pre-order. My fellow Hardware Editor Phil Hayton, and myself, have secured our handhelds within the last few minutes.

The highly anticipated handheld has also appeared at Amazon, though this is a pre-registration. Anyone who wants a Nintendo Switch 2 as soon as possible can request an invite for the £395.99 console when the rest of the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders go live next week. If you're invited to purchase the Switch 2 through Amazon, the retailer states you'll receive an email with a link that's valid only for 22 hours.

Nintendo Switch 2 | £395.99 at Argos

Argos now has Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders up and running, with our very own Phil Hayton having just successfully made their way through checkout. This is going to move fast, so you'll need to head there now.

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle | £429.99 at Argos

Argos now has Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders up and running, including the Mario Kart World bundle, which includes a digital copy of the game. I successfully managed to grab my own, but they're sure to go fast so do get in quick if you want one too.

Nintendo Switch 2 | Sign-up for pre-order invite now at Amazon

Pre-order invites for the Nintendo Switch 2 are now open via Amazon UK. This is just for the £395.99 standard console for now and, if your request is granted, you'll receive an email from Amazon that's valid for 22 hours when pre-orders go live on April 8. US: Check Amazon

For now, this is just for the standard version of the handheld, so if you had your eyes on the Mario Kart World Nintendo Switch 2 bundle, you'll have to wait. Not only that, Amazon also explains that it "won't be able to grant" all pre-order invite requests, so just because you sign up, don't assume you'll get that shiny Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order invite through your inbox.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I put the Amazon UK invite to the test myself, and received an email confirming my request had been received shortly after. The email also shared that even if I'm not personally selected for the first round of invites that my "request is still eligible to be selected in the future rounds" so I won't need to re-submit for the next three months.



This was great news for me, as for one reason or another, I don't quite qualify for a pre-order invite through the official Nintendo UK website. Not only that, the Switch 2 is compatible with Prime, according to the listing, so I (and anyone else with a paying subscription) will be able to make use of its speedy delivery.



For the US, things are a little different. Right now, there isn't an official listing for the Nintendo Switch 2 at Amazon, so alternative sites are likely your best bet to grab one, for now.

