The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, the first Zelda game with its princess as its protagonist, is also the first Zelda game directed by a woman

Echoes of Wisdom marks many firsts for the almost 40-year-old Legend of Zelda series - one of which is the director herself.

As discussed in Nintendo 's recent Ask the Developer volume featuring the new game's leads, Echoes of Wisdom director Tomomi Sano is actually the first-ever female director to head a Zelda project in the series' 38-year history. That doesn't mean that this is Sano's first time working on the beloved series, though. "Prior to this project, my main role was to support the director," she explains. Along with studio Grezzo, Sano also helped develop various Zelda remakes.

"I was involved in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D, and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening," she continues. "I was also involved in The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD." Sano's experience extends beyond the Zelda series, too - she and Grezzo worked on some other smash Nintendo hits including "some of the titles in the Mario & Luigi series."

Even longtime Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma sees her as an essential part of Grezzo and its contributions to the series' development: "I almost always ask her to be engaged in the Legend of Zelda remakes that Grezzo works on." As a fan myself, I'm excited to see Sano's work. From boasting the first female director to having Zelda as its playable protagonist, the game features many firsts - and I can't wait to play.

