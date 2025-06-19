The first Switch 2 post-launch update is here, and Nintendo hasn't given up on our favorite thing from the Switch era: extremely vague patch notes
Big day for fans of "general system stability improvements"
Nintendo has released the first Nintendo Switch 2 update, and in classic Nintendo fashion it's a nice big helping of vague patch notes that tell us nothing.
We've had the Nintendo Switch 2 in our grubby mitts for two weeks now, and after a fortnight of breaking Mario Kart World and playing the litany of launch ports while waiting for Donkey Kong Bananza, Nintendo has released the first post-launch update for the system. Granted, the Switch 2 launched in a pretty solid state with no real issues unless you tried to get cheeky and use a flash cart (or if your order was part of those 3,000 consoles stolen from a truck).
So with a clean launch with no big issues, what has Nintendo targeted with the new Nintendo Switch 2 update? Well, you need to look no further than the official patch notes, in which Nintendo breaks things down for us in extreme amounts of detail. Strap in, here they come: "General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience."
As a big fan of general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience, this is a dream come true update for me. But for those who actually like to know what has changed in an update to their console it may be a bit of a rough one. Hopefully this update was partly to help with updates for existing Nintendo Switch games like Pikmin 3 or the game where you hold a Joy-Con with your ass, which have both been having issues with their backwards compatible versions.
Be sure to check out our Switch 2 review while you're here, as well as our roundup of the best Switch 2 games.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.