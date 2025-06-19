The first Switch 2 post-launch update is here, and Nintendo hasn't given up on our favorite thing from the Switch era: extremely vague patch notes

Nintendo has released the first Nintendo Switch 2 update, and in classic Nintendo fashion it's a nice big helping of vague patch notes that tell us nothing.

We've had the Nintendo Switch 2 in our grubby mitts for two weeks now, and after a fortnight of breaking Mario Kart World and playing the litany of launch ports while waiting for Donkey Kong Bananza , Nintendo has released the first post-launch update for the system. Granted, the Switch 2 launched in a pretty solid state with no real issues unless you tried to get cheeky and use a flash cart (or if your order was part of those 3,000 consoles stolen from a truck ).

So with a clean launch with no big issues, what has Nintendo targeted with the new Nintendo Switch 2 update? Well, you need to look no further than the official patch notes , in which Nintendo breaks things down for us in extreme amounts of detail. Strap in, here they come: "General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience."

As a big fan of general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience, this is a dream come true update for me. But for those who actually like to know what has changed in an update to their console it may be a bit of a rough one. Hopefully this update was partly to help with updates for existing Nintendo Switch games like Pikmin 3 or the game where you hold a Joy-Con with your ass , which have both been having issues with their backwards compatible versions.

Be sure to check out our Switch 2 review while you're here, as well as our roundup of the best Switch 2 games.