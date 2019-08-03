Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items guide: How to become the Sherlock Holmes of the lost and found

Finding the Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items scattered around the kingdom and returning them to their rightful owner is an easy and equally satisfying challenge that hits any Sherlock Holmes craving perfectly. Assuming, that is, you know where to look in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Lost items are a fun little mechanic in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, finding these misplaced possessions and bringing them back to their rightful owners is a way to build relationships with your units quickly. It can be tough at times though since finding the proper owner and returning items based on memory and knowledge alone can be tough. Here are step by step instructions, with tips on how to find and return the Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items.

How to find Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Throughout the Persona-like segments where you walk around Gregg Mach Monastery you'll come across little glowing spots on the ground, in bushes, and on various pieces of furniture. Those spots are all pickups including fish hooks, ingredients, various other items, and lost items. You should always jog over to these spots and quickly grab whatever it is. There is no reason not to.

As soon as you pick a lost item up you'll get a prompt about who might have dropped it (if it's not a lost item it'll just tell you what it is). They'll say things like "from someone who loves weight training" or "a tea aficionado" that give you a hint as to who the lost item belongs to. The bundle of dry hemp, for example, goes to someone who is "skilled with a bow," which could mean someone like Ashe or Bernadette. (Hint: It's Bernadette)

Speak to people to return Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Once you find an item all you'll have to do is walk around the monastery and try to find who it belongs to. All you'll need to do is walk up to someone, talk to them, choose the lost item menu selection, and then choose an item. If you're right the character will thank you and you'll get a bond boost and if you're wrong they'll say it's not theirs. Some rejections are a tad more rude than others, I'm just trying to do a good deed for Pete's sake!

Outside those rude comments, there isn't a downside to trying to return an item to someone besides the rightful owner. So if you're confused by a specific item just try and go down the list to whoever you think it might belong to. It might be painful to hear rejections over and over, it just makes things a bit easier.

Take a screenshot to help you return Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you're committed to recruiting certain characters in Three Houses, use the Nintendo Switch's screenshot feature to capture a picture of those likes and dislikes. It'll help you remember everything needed to recruit characters and return lost items. It's important to track the likes and dislikes of each character you want to recruit. Most of these traits show up at the beginning of the game before you choose a house and can be seen, through context, in conversation and support dialogue later on.

Find all the Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items before the time jump

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Once you get to the twenty-hour mark in Three Houses the story jumps ahead five years. It's only natural that the monastery would change over an amount of time like that meaning many of the characters will no longer be there. Once they leave you'll lose the opportunity to return lost items and recruit them. If you choose the Blue Lions, for example, then students you don't recruit from the Black Eagles and Golden Deer will be gone.

Lost items don't leave your lost item inventory after the time jump so you'll want to solve that mini-mystery if you're obsessive about completing everything in the game. If you're not interested in recruiting or learning more about a certain character then don't worry, there isn't much of a reason to return their items anyway.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items locations and months

Certain lost items only appear in certain months. They'll always be there at least so if you miss anything you can just try and grab it the second time around. Just remember the time jump though as some people aren't around any more to receive anything you might find. Here's a month by month list of every Fire Emblem: Three Houses item.

Item Location Owner 1 GUARDIAN MOON 2 Light Purple Veil Greenhouse Manuela 3 Lovely Comb Greenhouse Dorothea 4 Pegasus Horseshoes Stables Ingrid 5 Introduction to Magic Fishing Pond Alois 6 Weathered Cloak Entrance Hall Catherine 7 Noseless Puppet Knight's Hall Gilbert 8 Iron Cooking Pot Knight's Hall Dedue 9 Training Logbook Knight's Hall Dimitri 10 Letter to the Goddess Golden Deer Classroom Ignatz 11 Handmade Hair Clip Golden Deer Classroom Hilda 12 Unfinished Score Blue Lions Classroom Annette 13 Snapped Writing Quill Second Floor Advisory Room Set 14 Animated Bait Second Floor Library Linhardt 15 Toothed Dagger Training Grounds Felix 16 Animal Bone Dice Training Grounds Shamir 17 Bag of Seeds Cathedral Marianne 18 Dusty Book of Fables Cathedral Flayn 19 20 PEGASUS MOON 21 New Bottle of Perfume Reception Hall Lysithea 22 Wax Diptych Dining Hall Annette 23 Maintenance Oil Dining Hall Ferdinand 24 Annotated Dictionary Dining Hall Petra 25 Grounding Charm Dining Hall Caspar 26 Silk Handkerchief Golden Deer Classroom Lorenz 27 The History of Sreng Blue Lions Classroom Sylvain 28 Moon Knight's Tale Cathedral Ashe 29 Hedgehog Case Graveyard Bernadetta 30 31 GARLAND MOON 32 Wooden Flask Sceond Floor Lobby Jeralt 33 Sketch of a Sigil Second Floor Hallway Hanneman 34 White Glove Black Eagle Classroom Edelgard 35 School of Sorcery Book Dining Hall Annette 36 Hand Drawn Map Dining Hall Gardens Leonie 37 Wooden Button Training Grounds Raphael 38 Tattered Overcoat Training Grounds Caspar 39 40 BLUE SEA MOON 41 Artificial Flower Pathway North of Knight's Hall Lorenz 42 Used Bottle of Perfume Marketplace Hilda 43 Confessional Letter Stables Marianne 44 Bag of Tea Leaves Black Eagles Classroom Ferdinand 45 Wellness Herbs Second Floor Infirmary Manuela 46 Mysterious Notebook Holy Mausoleum Entrance, Cathedral Alois 47 Thunderbrand Replica Training Grounds Caspar 48 Badge of Graduation Training Grounds Catherine 49 Noxious Handkerchief Training Grounds Hubert 50 51 VERDANT MOON 52 Curry Comb Entrance Hall Ingrid 53 Unused Lipstick Reception Hall Sylvain 54 Exotic Flower Reception Hall Petra 55 Sword Belt Fragment Training Hall Felix 56 Needle and Thread 1st Floor Dormitories, outside Bernadetta's Room Bernadetta 57 Portrait of Rhea Hallway, 2nd Floor Dormitories Cyril 58 Feather Pillow Dining Hall Linhardt 59 Encyclopedia of Sweets Golden Deer Classroom Lysithea 60 Art Book Cathedral Ignatz 61 62 HORSEBOW MOON 63 Agricultural Survey Stables Ferdinand 64 Antique Clasp Fishing Pond Flayn 65 Silver Necklace Entrance Hall Gilbert 66 Silver Brooch Officer's Academy Courtyard Dorothea 67 Spotless Bandage Golden Deer Classroom Hilda 68 Hammer and Chisel Second Floor Hanneman 69 How to Bake Sweets Cathedral Mercedes 70 Bundle of Herbs Cathedral Ashe 71 Gardening Shears Training Grounds Dedue 72 Black Leather Gloves Training Grounds Dimitri 73 74 WYVERN MOON 75 How to Be Tidy Stables Marianne 76 Bundle of Dry Hemp Marketplace Shamir 77 Jousting Almanac Entrance Hall Ingrid 78 Small Tanned Hide Reception Hall Petra 79 Black Iron Spur Dining Hall Felix 80 Burlap Sack of Rocks Dining Hall Raphael 81 Letter to Rhea Training Grounds Catherine 82 83 RED WOLF MOON 84 A Treatsie on Etiquitte Entrance Hall Lorenz 85 The Saints Revealed Reception Hall Linhardt 86 Crumpled Love Letter Knight's Hall Sylvain 87 Still Life Picture 1st Floor Dormitory Bernadetta 88 Songstress Poster Officer's Academy Dorothea 89 Unfinished Fable Second Floor Advisory Room Seteth 90 Clean Dusting Cloth Second Floor Infirmary Manuela 91 Well Used Hatchet Dining Hall Gardens Cyril 92 Crude Arrowheads Dining Hall Balcony Leonie 93 Foreign Gold Coin Fishing Pond Alois 94 Old Map of Enbarr Fishing Pond Flayn 95 Fruit Preserves Cathedral Mercedes 96 97 ETHERAL MOON 98 Evil-Repelling Amulet Fishing Pond Ashe 99 Centipede Picture Stables Shamir 100 Big Spoon Dining Hall Raphael 101 Princess Doll Reception Hall Lysithea 102 Blue Stone Golden Deer Classroom Ignatz 103 Old Cleaning Cloth Second Floor Lobby Cyril 104 Carving Hammer Knight's Hall Gilbert 105 Lens Cloth Knight's Hall Hanneman 106 Book of Ghost Stories East Side of the Cathedral Mercedes 107 Old Fishing Rod Saint Statue Room in Cathedral Seteth

