Fire Emblem: Three Houses likes and dislikes: How to become the most popular kid in school

Knowing all the Fire Emblem: Three Houses likes and dislikes is important. Underneath the Hogwarts fantasy, gritty grid combat, and epic story Fire Emblem: Three Houses is nothing more than a big ole popularity contest. Everything is about getting your soldiers to like you. Talk to them, give them gifts, fight alongside them in combat, and eat with them. You need their love.
Unfortunately that love isn't the easy thing to come by. You'll need to memorize, or at least write down as you learn, everyone's interests, dislikes, and passions. Gifts are more effective if they're themed towards a characters interests and tea is much more enjoyable if you actually know the person you're sharing a drink with.
I've been sinking nearly 100 hours into Three Houses wooing everyone from the big lug Raphael to the shut in Bernadetta. Here is a breakdown of everything I've learned as I've played through the most recent Fire Emblem.
Golden Deer House
The Golden Deer House is more laid back than the other two im Fire Emblem: Three Houses, with less of a focus on the crazy past of leaders like Dimitri and Edelgard. Here is a breakdown of some of the likes and dislikes of Claude and his band of archers.
|Character
|Likes
|Dislikes
|Interests
|Claude
|Feasts, long rides, archery
|Leaving things to chance, being bound by common sense, reliance on gods
|Tactical scheming, planning feasts
|Lorenz
|Tea, art, women, anything that's fitting nobility
|Coffee, injustice, bad smells, vulgarity
|Monitoring Claude, writing poetry
|Raphael
|Pure protein, muscles, training, his baby sister
|Book learning, unfinished meals
|Bodybuilding, eating
|Ignatz
|Art, the Goddess, the Four Saints, striking landscapes, faraway lands, peace and quiet, beautiful flowers
|People who don't appreciate art, stressful situations, lightning
|Painting, collecting art supplies
|Lysithea
|Sweets, cute things, lilies
|Being treated like a kid, anything physically laborious, ghosts, bitter foods
|Magic and tactics research, eating sweets
|Marianne
|The Goddess, birds and other animals, reading, delicate flowers
|Herself, Crests, tidying up
|Praying, talking To animals
|Hilda
|Fashion, chatting, persuasion, singing, dancing
|Effort, exhaustion, responsibility, extreme heat or cold
|Chatting, making accessories
|Leonie
|Jeralt, military arts, competition, hunting, fishing, gardening
|Defeat, debt, poisonous creatures
|Saving money, bow maintenance
Black Eagle House
The Black Eagles are intense. If you choose this Fire Emblem: Three Houses house you'll follow along with Edelgard's intense life as the heir to the powerful empire. Here is a breakdown of some of the likes and dislikes of Hubert and the rest of Edelgard's crew.
|Character
|Likes
|Dislikes
|Interests
|Edelgard
|Talented individuals, nature, debating historical viewpoints and strategies
|Outdated values, Crests, chains, swimming, losing control
|Reading, solitary exploration
|Hubert
|Irony, coffee, intelligence, useful people
|The Church Of Seiros, people who bother Edelgard, gambling, heights, nostalgia, laziness
|Protecting Edelgard, strategy and tactics, research
|Ferdinand
|Horseback riding, tea, justice, being noble, heights
|Slothfulness, nobles who are not noble
|Being noble, collecting armor
|Linhardt
|Sleeping in, midday naps, reading, fishing, sweets, freedom
|Fighting, blood, weapons, duty, self-improvement, politics, ghosts
|Sleeping, Crest research
|Caspar
|Fighting, training, vanquishing evil
|Liars, injustice, wasting time, the rain
|Training, quick breakfasts
|Bernadetta
|Reading, drawing, music, embroidery, unusual creatures, stuffed animals, solitude
|Speaking to people, imposing figures, overbearing fathers
|Knitting and embroidery, writing and illustrating novels
|Dorothea
|Singing, acting, music, decorative ornaments and accessories, small animals
|Arrogant nobles, herself
|Singing
|Petra
|Swimming in the ocean, sunshine, climbing trees, family, her homeland
|Mathematics, idleness, discimination
|Hunting and hide tanning, studying
Blue Lion House
The Blue Lions have two of my favorite units in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, with Felix and Ingrid, one is a fantastic sword wielder and the other is an absolutely bombshell Pegasus knight. You can recruit both with the likes and dislikes breakdown below.
|Character
|Likes
|Dislikes
|Interests
|Dimitri
|Combat, high-quality weapons, training, going for long rides, laborious work
|Delicate work, fragile objects, scorching heat, selfish people
|Battle training, weapon maintenance
|Ingrid
|Food samples, meat, looking after horses, tales of chivalry, virtuous knights
|The people of Duscur, extravagance, hunger
|Reading, eating
|Dedue
|Flowers, gardening, needlework, arts and crafts
|Dimitri's enemies
|Housekeeping, cooking
|Felix
|Fighting, high-quality weapons, spicy foods, hunting, meat
|Levity, sweets, chivalry, his father
|Sword practice, weapon maintenance
|Ashe
|Sweets, tales of chivalry, travel journals, looking after children, violets
|Ghosts, enclosed spaces, violence, deception
|Reading, cooking
|Sylvain
|Women, lively places, board games
|Unclean spaces, jealousy
|Fine Art, flirting
|Mercedes
|Sweets, needlework, ghost stories, adorable things, painting, reading, fragrant flowers
|Spicy foods, exercise
|Praying, baking
|Annette
|Cleaning, doing laundry, morning walks, getting dressed up
|Dark places, hard-to-reach places that need a good dusting, coffee
|Dancing, studying
Garag Mach Monastery
Students aren't the only ones you can recruit. Professors, knights, and other units like Seteh and Cyril are recruitable as well. Check out the likes and dislikes breakdown below to recruit Fire Emblem: Three Houses heavyweights like Gilbert and Catherine.
|Character
|Likes
|Dislikes
|Interests
|Manuela
|Dancing, drinking, singing
|Bullies, cleaning, tidying, bullies, hangoversd
|Hanneman
|Crest study, clean rooms, handkerchiefs, food cooked by other people
|Politics, cooking, corrupt nobles
|Catherine
|Training, Lady Rhea, weapons
|Seteth
|Fishing, Flayn, the Church of Seiros, diligence
|People hostile towards Flayn or people who are a threat to the Church of Seiros
|Flayn
|Making friends, vibrant places, acquiring new knowledge, taking about love, forget-me-nots
|Lies, overprotection from Seth, sleeping too much
|Alois
|Family, sweets, telling jokes, the knights, huge flowers
|Traveling by sea, spicy foods, ghosts
|Shamir
|Throwing weapons, gambling, archery
|Centipedes, sweet talkers, spiders
|Gilbert
|Embroidery, carving
|Cyril
|Lady Rhea, working outdoors
