Elden Ring looks to be expanding beyond games according to Bandai Namco's CEO

Elden Ring could be expanding outside of video games, Bandai Namco's CEO has hinted.

"We will continue to develop Elden Ring not only as a game but also in a variety of other areas in order to deliver the worldview and charm of this title to our fans around the world," said Bandai Namco CEO Yasuo Miyakawa in a recent press release. The CEO's comments off the back of Elden Ring's new trailer certainly make it sound as though the project could expand beyond the video game form.

Of course, this isn't unprecedented for video games in the slightest. Over the past few years we've seen Netflix develop spin-off series' for the likes of DOTA, Castlevania, and others, so it's not hard to imagine an Elden Ring spin-off series being lined up at Netflix, especially with prolific Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin having helped develop the game itself.

After nearly two years of heightened anticipation, we finally saw a new trailer for FromSoftware's Elden Ring yesterday at the Summer Game Fest. The trailer showcased the stunning world and art style we've come to associate with FromSoftware games, setting up the story of the game developed in a new collaboration between the Japanese developer and Martin.

"With Elden Ring, we have applied all our dark fantasy and action-RPG expertise cultivated throughout the Dark Souls series, in order to create a bold, classical evolution of the genre," FromSoftware director Hidetaka Miyazaki said alongside Miyakawa in the press release. "We've crafted a rich world with a staggering sense of scale, based off of legends written for the game by George R. R. Martin. Elden Ring is a world full of mystery and peril, ready to be explored and discovered; a drama in which various characters flaunt their own mystique and ulterior motives."

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco also revealed that Elden Ring will be launching on January 21, 2022. The release date came as something of a surprise for many fans watching around the world, as we're now just seven months away from playing a game that's been shrouded in mystery for two years. When it does launch though, Elden Ring will debut on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, where it'll even have a new multiplayer mode where up to four players can team up to battle the various horrors awaiting them in this new world.

