Elden Ring co-op multiplayer confirmed for up to four players

Elden Ring will support online multiplayer co-op for up to four players, From Software and Bandai Namco have confirmed, though it's unclear right now if players will be able to duke it out invasion style.

Headlining today's Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live event was the first new trailer for Elden Ring since Xbox's E3 2019 showcase exactly two years ago. Fans of From Software and George R.R. Martin finally got to see Elden Ring gameplay, and a good deal of it too. One of the things we learned from the trailer was that Elden Ring will definitely have online co-op just like other From Software games, but we haven't seen any sign of the PvP component, invasions.

Though you can see what look like player summons in the new Elden Ring trailer, we also have a press release straight from the publisher confirming online multiplayer for 1-4 players. "Charge into battle, pick off enemies one-by-one using stealth, or even call upon allies for aid," reads a portion of the press release. "Many options are at your disposal as you decide how to approach exploration and combat."

Since Martin's name is likely drawing in a brand new audience to Elden Ring and From Software, here's a quick explainer of multiplayer in Soulsborne games: online PvP and co-op are featured via a system that lets you interact directly with other players both hostile and friendly. You can opt-out of online play entirely if you prefer, but otherwise you're subject to invasions by other players under certain circumstances, at which point you'll need to fight them off in one-on-one battles. Likewise, you can summon other players to help you through particularly challenging sequences.

Elden Ring seems to feature summons in some form, but neither the trailer nor today's press release confirms invasions. That doesn't mean there won't be PvP, but it's noteworthy that Bandai Namco isn't advertising it at this point.

Elden Ring is due to launch on January 21, 2022 for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

