Netflix is getting a Dota anime series in March

Valve and Netflix are premiering a Dota anime series on March 25, the companies announced today. Up top is the announcement trailer, which reveals some of the main characters and shows off some pretty cool-looking fighting.

The eight-episode series is produced by Ashley Miller (X-Men: First Class, Thor, and Black Sails), with Studio MIR doing the animation. "Fans will love how we've imagined the DOTA 2 universe and woven together an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story about some of their favorite characters," Miller said in a statement (via Deadline). "The cinematic animation, acting, and music are simply next level and I'm grateful to Valve for supporting our creative ambitions."

We don't know a whole lot about the plot and characters yet, but we know it'll explore "the Dota universe like never before" and focus on a righteous Dragon Knight who gets tangled up in the business of an ancient Eldwurm and a princess.

We're excited to announce a brand-new anime series exploring the Dota universe like never before. As fellow fans of Dota and its passionate global community, we look forward to sharing this new adventure with you when it premieres on Netflix March 25.https://t.co/rHcL5QSi5bFebruary 17, 2021

"The sweeping fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined," reads a description from Netflix PR.

Unlike the Dragon's Dogma anime, which was announced in 2019 and premiered last September, the Dota anime series is debuting just a few short weeks from now, which is brilliant if you're like me and can't wait to see how Netflix manages to turn a MOBA into an anime.

