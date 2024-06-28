Elden Ring's Hidetaka Miyazaki can get behind a movie adaptation, but only if he's not heavily involved

Elden Ring's Hidetaka Miyazaki says he'd have no problem with Hollywood adapting the video game into a movie or TV show, but only on one condition: he and the rest of the FromSoftware not be heavily involved.

In a new interview with The Guardian (per VGC), the studio president explained: "I don't see any reason to deny another interpretation of Elden Ring, a movie for example. But I don't think myself, or FromSoftware, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. So that's where a very strong partner would come into play."

He went on to add that the Elden Ring team would have to "build a lot of trust and agreement" with anyone who would want to bring the source material to the big screen, and that there's active "interest" in doing so.

Directed by Miyazaki, open-world RPG Elden Ring sees players customize a character before embarking on their trusty steed Torrent, on a quest to restore the titular item's runes and become the new Elden Lord.

Back in 2021, Bandai Namco announced that they had plans to expand Elden Ring's universe into a "variety of other areas," which many fans took to mean a movie or TV series. Since then, though, there has been no real update.

"We will continue to develop Elden Ring not only as a game but also in a variety of other areas in order to deliver the worldview and charm of this title to our fans around the world. We look forward to your continued support," CEO Yasuo Miyakawa said.

While we wait for more news on a potential Elden Ring film, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming video game movies you'd should be keeping an eye out for.