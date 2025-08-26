Elden Ring movie’s 160-page script was written on spec by 28 Days Later scribe Alex Garland to win over game creator Hidetaka Miyazaki

Elden Ring movie director Alex Garland reportedly wrote the film's 160-page script in an effort to win over video game creator Hidetaka Miyazaki – and it clearly worked.

According to a new story in The New Yorker, the upcoming live-action adaptation was pitched to A24 head of film Noah Sacco by none other than Garland. The filmmaker then "offered to write a script on spec" in order to earn Miyazaki's support. The script totals out to 160 pages, with "forty additional pages of imagery." Sacco and Garland flew to Japan together in order to close a deal with FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Garland previously confirmed that he's now on his seventh playthrough of the game, so we think it's in pretty good hands. Not to mention the fact that George R.R. Martin is set to serve as producer, writing on his personal website that "A24 is a kickass studio, and Alex Garland is a first-rate director." Martin also wrote the background story for Elden Ring, so his seal of approval is pretty important.

We don't know much about plot or casting just yet, though we do know that Heartstopper actor Kit Connor has unofficially been linked to a lead role. Some popular fancasts include Rebecca Ferguson as Marika, Lee Pace as Radagon, and Kiernan Shipka as Melina.

The Elden Ring movie does not yet have a release date. For more, check out the upcoming video game movies and new PS5 games coming your way in 2025 and beyond.