New Sonic 3 concept art may have spoiled what Metal Sonic will get up to next in Sonic 4 – and it could involve Eggman and time travel

New Sonic 3 concept art has emerged and has swiftly been taken down, but not before fans received a peek at a cut Metal Sonic and Eggman moment that may reveal where the franchise is heading next in Sonic 4.

The art, released by Tacit Sign Studio, features several scenes that were either cut or tweaked in the final cut of Sonic 3. One clearly stands out, however: Metal Sonic standing next to Emperor Eggman ruling over a post-apocalyptic future, something that would have presumably been part of an after-credits stinger.

天何言工作室(Tacit Sign Studio)公布了更多此前从未见过的 #sonicmovie3 电影概念图!The movie was planned to be BIG but what happened?#sonicthehedgehog#索尼克#索尼克同好 pic.twitter.com/PjYf68T8esJanuary 20, 2025

Right now, it may seem like something that was merely left on the cutting room floor – but it could shape the direction of Sonic 4.

If that scene gets picked up on in the next instalment, it suggests that it will be loosely adapting Sonic CD.

The 1993 Sega platformer sees Sonic traveling through time to thwart Robotnik's nefarious plans, including a series of 'bad futures'. The game also featured the debut of Metal Sonic, who acted as Eggman's heavy throughout, and Amy Rose.

Both Metal Sonic and Amy Rose were introduced in the Sonic 3 post-credits scene, which would then heavily hint at Sonic 4 being a take on the time travel antics of Sonic CD. The Blue Blur, then, might have to literally race against time – or multiverses, given the popularity of that concept – to save the day against Metal Sonic and/or a returning Eggman.

The fact that the concept art was removed after only a few hours only adds to the speculation, too. Might we have seen too much, too soon?

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our guides to the Sonic 3 ending and all the Sonic 3 Easter eggs we spotted in the threequel. Then dive into our interview with Sonic 3's writers as they talk all things Amy Rose.