Robert Pattinson worries he will be a "f*cking old Batman" by the time filming on The Batman 2 finally starts

Fans are not the only ones who are eagerly waiting for The Batman 2 to start filming — Robert Pattinson is hoping to wear the superhero suit again soon, and he is worried he might be too old for it by the time it happens.

While interviewing Mickey 17 co-star Naomi Ackie for Hero Magazine, the actor offered a brief update on the upcoming DC sequel. When asked is he is going to do Batman again soon, he replied: "I f*cking hope so".

"I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be f*cking old Batman by the sequel," he joked.

With filming set to start at the end of the year and a new release date scheduled for 2027 after several delays, The Batman 2 will arrive on screen more than five years after the release of the first movie. It's a big time gap in between movies that has fans, and apparently the cast too, a little bit frustrated.

However, Pattinson recently said he's "very excited" for the sequel to start production, revealing he knows where the story is heading next: "I know what it's about. Matt [Reeves] is a very careful writer, but I finally know what it's about."

While we wait for more updates on the superhero movie, we can catch the actor's latest work in Bong Jong Ho's sci-fi film Mickey 17, where he plays an "expendable" going on a dangerous journey to colonize an ice planet.

"I loved it," he said in Hero about working with the Oscar-winning South Korean filmmaker, adding: "Everyone has such reverence for Bong, so in the build-up I was really nervous, and he does have an unusual way of working. It was one of the most fun jobs I’ve ever had."

The Batman: Part 2 hits theaters on October 1, 2027. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.