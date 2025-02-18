Robert Pattinson reveals that he finally knows what The Batman 2 is about, but he's not giving anything away

The Batman 2 is finally taking shape, with filming set to start at the end of the year, and some of the main cast already praising the story. The latest one to do so was the film's star Robert Pattinson, who revealed he knows what the sequel will be about, and he's "very excited" for it.

"There's a lot", Pattinson replied when asked about what he's looking forward to the most in his return as Bruce Wayne (via ExtraTV). It seems like writer and director Matt Reeves has already filled in the actor on what's in store for the upcoming DC movie, and he's all in.

"I know what it's about," he revealed, joking about the film's recent delays saying: "Matt [Reeves] is a very careful writer, but I finally know what it's about."

Don't expect the actor to reveal any secrets just yet, but he added: "It's very cool, and I'm very excited".

Pattinson's co-star Andy Serkis, who plays loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth, recently teased The Batman 2's story too. "I am as hungry for it as you all are. He [Matt Reeves] told me the story of The Batman 2, and I was so excited for it", the actor said.

By the sound of it, and despite the delays, Reeves has been in touch with the cast and getting them excited about the material for the sequel. That can only be good news for the fans.

"I'm super excited about what we're doing. I really can't wait to share it with everybody. The story is a continuation in a certain way and completely different in another. It's gonna show a different side to Rob[ert Pattinson]. I think it's going to be really cool," Reeves said in early January.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Details on The Batman 2 are still under wraps, as the movie is heading for a 2027 release. What we do know is that the movie will be separate from the new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, which includes James Gunn's upcoming Superman.

The Batman: Part 2 hits theaters on October 1, 2027. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.