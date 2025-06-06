Geoff Keighley can't help himself, pours gasoline on the memes as he unveils a real-time boxing game starring puppets: "You guys all know I love my puppets"
I don't know what I just watched, but I'm here for it
No, you're not hallucinating: Geoff Keighly just announced an indie boxing game staring puppets called Felt That: Boxing. Honestly, I think myself and every other viewer of Summer Game Fest 2025 thought they had somehow ingested illicit drugs through osmosis, but this absolutely bonkers-looking game is very, very real.
San String Studio's debut title is if Rocky was produced by Jim Henson. This first-look trailer gives us a look at Ezra "Fuzz-E" Wright, an "unadoptable orphan," as he trains to become the next champion at the Tournament of a Million Punches. Within the first 30 seconds, a scraggly-looking puppet who can't definitively be ruled out as Mickey Goldmill reincarnated, calls the protagonist a "little sack of fuzzy shit," and immediately I wanted this game.
The real-time puppet boxing game is made in collaboration with the animators at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and looks about as realistic as you can get when you put some puppets in a video game.
According to San String Studio, Felt That promises to be both hilarious and heartfelt, and while the latter wasn't evident in the trailer, the humor is something that it will clearly deliver on. Felt That: Boxing has no release date but, you can currently wishlist this fuzzy oddity on Steam.
Sophie is a freelance gaming writer with a love for a large range of genres, honing in on indies, RPGs, and narrative adventures. If a game makes them cry, it immediately earns a spot among their favorites. They particularly enjoy spotlighting new indie games as well as discussing everything going on in the gaming world. When they're not writing, they're working through their massive backlog or possibly crocheting.
