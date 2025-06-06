You can get a unique 007: First Light reward if you kill Mads Mikkelsen's Casino Royale character in Hitman in the next 30 days

The 007: First Light trailer that dropped during the State of Play earlier this week had some serious Casino Royale energy thanks to its decision to opt for a Bond origin story, and developer IO Interactive is really doubling down on that with a new Hitman collab.

IO's CEO, Hakan Abrak, took to the stage at Summer Game Fest earlier today, joined by acting legend Mads Mikkelsen. That's because, in celebration of the reception of First Light, IO is collaborating with itself, bringing the Danish actor's Casino Royale character, Le Chiffre, to Hitman as an elusive target.

If it's been a while since you last took on one of those targets, they're characters who you've only got one chance to take out, and can only access for a limited time. That's true of Le Chiffre, who'll head to Hitman 1's Paris map, but will only be available for 30 days.

Voiced by Mikkelsen, it's a very good likeness, and it does seem like there's a decent amount of new dialogue in there too. What's even better, however, is that if you do manage to take him out - something that sounds tricky, given Mikkelsen's suggestion that his character will stay one step ahead of the player - you'll get "a unique reward" that you'll be able to take with you in 007: First Light.

I've got no idea what that might be, and with the James Bond game not releasing until next year, it'll be some time before we find out, but if you ever wanted a reason to jump into one of the best stealth games of recent years, this is it.

Keep all the way up to date with our Summer Game Fest schedule.