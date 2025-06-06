Killer Inn is a new murder mystery game that sounds a lot like Among Us, but looks a lot more like a chaotic, 24-player version of Hitman

A new murder mystery social deduction game, which is being developed in collaboration with Square Enix, has been unveiled during tonight's Summer Game Fest live stream, and it looks like it'll offer a unique and more Hitman-style action-centric twist on the Among Us-style gameplay we know and love, for 24 players.

Titled Killer Inn, the game is being developed by Tactic Studios in collaboration with both Square Enix and TBS Games, and dare I say it, at first blush, it does sound very much like Among Us, admittedly without the colorful little fellas running around and jumping in vents.

Rather than crewmates and imposters, the trailer refers to players as Lambs and Wolves, and the game sees the Lambs working together to try to figure out and kill the murderers, uh, among them. Lambs win if they successfully take out every Wolf (players will be out themselves if they try harming a fellow Lamb), whereas Wolves win if they slay every Lamb without getting caught.

Spicing up this formula, there are quests to complete, and different items like armor and weapons to collect and use. What's more, when someone is murdered, physical evidence will be left behind by their killer, helping the Lambs narrow down their suspects without even witnessing any deaths happen.

Clearly, social deduction is going to play a massive part in all this, but it doesn't seem like people will be able to simply bluff their way to a win when there'll be actual clues to point to.

Anyway, it sounds like we won't have to wait too long to give it a go, as a closed beta for Killer Inn is coming soon to Steam.

