Killer Inn is a new murder mystery game that sounds a lot like Among Us, but looks a lot more like a chaotic, 24-player version of Hitman
Killer Inn is coming to Steam via closed beta soon
A new murder mystery social deduction game, which is being developed in collaboration with Square Enix, has been unveiled during tonight's Summer Game Fest live stream, and it looks like it'll offer a unique and more Hitman-style action-centric twist on the Among Us-style gameplay we know and love, for 24 players.
Titled Killer Inn, the game is being developed by Tactic Studios in collaboration with both Square Enix and TBS Games, and dare I say it, at first blush, it does sound very much like Among Us, admittedly without the colorful little fellas running around and jumping in vents.
Rather than crewmates and imposters, the trailer refers to players as Lambs and Wolves, and the game sees the Lambs working together to try to figure out and kill the murderers, uh, among them. Lambs win if they successfully take out every Wolf (players will be out themselves if they try harming a fellow Lamb), whereas Wolves win if they slay every Lamb without getting caught.
Spicing up this formula, there are quests to complete, and different items like armor and weapons to collect and use. What's more, when someone is murdered, physical evidence will be left behind by their killer, helping the Lambs narrow down their suspects without even witnessing any deaths happen.
Clearly, social deduction is going to play a massive part in all this, but it doesn't seem like people will be able to simply bluff their way to a win when there'll be actual clues to point to.
Anyway, it sounds like we won't have to wait too long to give it a go, as a closed beta for Killer Inn is coming soon to Steam.
Be sure to check out our Summer Game Fest schedule to see what other showcases are coming up, so you don't miss a single new game announcement.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.