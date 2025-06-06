After 6 years and 88,000 reviews in Steam early access, open-world survival craft game Scum finally has a 1.0 release date

After nearly seven years in early access, players have just gotten word from Summer Game Fest that online open world survival-craft, Scum, is finally getting its 1.0 release. The devs at Gamepires have spent years perfecting the title with numerous updates over the years, as well as keeping players consistently in the loop with developer updates. Now, Scum is ready for the big leagues.

For those who haven't been around for Scum's long stint in early access, the hyper-realistic survival game places players in the shoes of a prisoner on a super-max security island under the scrutiny of a corporation. In the midst of attempting to survive other players, mech's, and every other way to die under the sun, there's also the fact that you're being watched for entertainment on live TV.

YouTube Watch On

Scum's 1.0 trailer showcases its chaotic, dog-eat-dog, Truman Show world, finally packaged and ready for full-release. Scum has maintained a steady, dedicated player base over the years, although hasn't quite found itself the same notoriety as other gruesome online survival-crafts such as Rust. But in the dog-eat-dog world that is Scum, just holding steady is sort of enough.

With a June 17 release date, the developers excitedly announce on the Steam store page that "Soon is finally soon!!!" Players better gear up and get ready to survive the island – just not the Jeff Probst kind.

You can get a unique 007: First Light reward if you kill Mads Mikkelsen's Casino Royale character in Hitman in the next 30 days