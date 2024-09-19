The DLC for my favorite Soulslike inches closer as Lies of P shares new teasers: "We aim to do better on what we did well and improve in areas we have room to grow"

Lies of P, the best Soulslike of 2023 and, for my money, the pinnacle of the whole dang genre , is gearing up for its first DLC . To mark the game's one-year anniversary, a new message from director Jiwon Choi of developer Neowiz offered a brief update on the DLC's production, and came paired with a snippet of art (below) as well as one song from its soundtrack. It is, as ever, lovely stuff.

(Image credit: Neowiz)

Lies of P OST | Lisrim - YouTube Watch On

"As we endure the heat of Korea's hottest summer yet and diligently work on the upcoming DLC, your continuous support and love are everything to us and motivate us to build on the world of Lies of P," Choi writes.

"For the DLC of Lies of P and the sequel, we aim to do better on what we did well and improve in areas we have room to grow. It might sound simple, but I find that sticking to the basics is anything but easy." Our Lies of P review is full of praise for the game, but notes how repetitive enemies and environments can become over time; delivering more unique encounters is one way the DLC could improve on what's come before.

Choi says "we will get back to work for now," and "when we return, we hope to return your anticipation into delight." According to earnings results shared by Neowiz earlier this year, the Lies of P DLC will arrive later this year. The sequel, announced last year , is naturally still years away.

Phantom Blade Zero is not a Soulslike - it's an irresponsibly fast action RPG , but it still feels like one that Lies of P fans will enjoy this year (it's me, I'm fans).