Sony may never give us Days Gone 2, but it did just announce Days Gone Remastered is coming to PS5 with three new modes: Horde, Permadeath, and Speedrun

Days Gone Remastered has been announced, and it's coming to PS5 on April 25 as a digital-only title.

If you already own Days Gone on PS4, you'll be able to upgrade to the remastered version for $10, which has become pretty standard for this sorta thing. If you don't already own it, the remaster will run you $50. For your money, you get Days Gone buffed up with better textures, better shadows and lighting, "increased foliage draw," and support for stuff like Tempest 3D Audio and VRR.

Days Gone Remastered - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

On top of that, there's some new features coming exclusively to the Days Gone remaster, including DualSense support and new accessibility features like High Contrast mode, Game Speed, UI narration, collectible audio cues, controller remapping, a field of view slider, "and more." Photo mode has also been expanded with a time-of-day setting, a three-point lighting system, and new logo options.

Additionally, there are three new modes. Horde Assault is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: hordes of undead close in on you and you have to survive as long as possible, with the goal of increasing your high score with each run. Permadeath mode, again, is pretty much what it says on the tin. You die once, and you start over from scratch. Finally, there's the new Speedrun mode, which – you won't believe it – tasks you with playing through the campaign as quickly as possible and sharing your times with a special endgame graphic.

All of this will also be available to Days Gone PC players day and date with the PS5 remaster, with the same $10 upgrade charge.

Days Gone Remastered is just one of many upcoming PS5 games we can't wait to play.