The studio behind one of 2017's most underrated shooters announced a new sci-fi FPS at State of Play, and it looks like Doom meets Armored Core

Polish studio Reikon Games announced their new sci-fi shooter Metal Eden at today's State of Play.

Metal Eden is Reikon's first game release since 2017, when the group of former CD Projekt Red and Techland devs released the twin-stick blaster Ruiner – "an adrenaline surge akin to a cyberpunk Hotline Miami," we said in our four-star Ruiner review .

While Ruiner's bitesized runtime has since been overshadowed by more sprawling cyberpunk adventures like 2022's Citizen Sleeper and literal Cyberpunk , the game nonetheless offers unparalleled heat. It's nice to see that, aesthetically and energetically, Metal Eden looks like it's made from the same red-hot impulse as Ruiner. It promises vast opportunities for hastily shattering enemies' tibias like you're Doomguy with a plane to catch.

The game "is all about fast and furious 'core ripping' combat fusing with hyper-mobile futuristic parkour," says a press release. "To stay alive in this world is to constantly be moving!"

As the "infinitely reprintable" Hyper Unit, ASKA, the press release explains, you must explore the industrial planet Möbius to uncover its secrets, for reasons you don't understand. Reikon also that you'll search "a world where humanity's consciousness has transcended the flesh, now residing within robots."

"With 8 unique missions," the studio continues, "the game thrills players into an artificial world, where they'll dive into cybernetic warfare, control a powerful hyper unit, and uncover the mysteries of a lost paradise."

The game will release on May 6 for PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

