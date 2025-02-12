Former GTA 5 lead properly shows off his new city-sized action game coming this summer, and yep, it looks like Cyberpunk 2077 meets GTA

Build A Rocket Boy's futuristic action game MindsEye is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC this summer, and director Leslie Benzies of GTA 5 fame shared and discussed a beefier trailer for the game at the February PlayStation State of Play showcase.

MindsEye stars Jacob Diaz, "a former soldier fitted with The MindsEye, a mysterious neural implant that haunts him with fragmented memories of a covert mission that changed his life forever."

Benzies describes the game as a "new action adventure set in the fictional city of Redrock, where AI and human greed collide to bring earth to the precipice of collapse." Phew, thank goodness we don't have to deal with worrying AI and escalating human greed here in the present.

MindsEye - Reveal Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

"We're now proud to share some gameplay footage of the explosive combat and high-octane driving that you can expect on PlayStation 5 later this year," Benzies concluded. Not unexpectedly, that combat and driving combo has some distinct GTA vibes, right down to neighborhood shootouts. However, studio community and creator VP Dan Bulteel says MindsEye has "strategic" combat, seemingly leaning into the gadgets and gizmos.

The near-future dystopian look and tech gives this a whiff of Cyberpunk 2077, too, just as a modern sci-fi touchstone. "Get ready for intense combat - on foot, behind the wheel, and in the air - where every decision can mean the difference between survival and defeat," the trailer blurb adds.

It's a wonder that this and GTA 6 both ended up in the same year, roughly 10,000 years after the release of GTA 5. Build A Rocket Boy is separately developing "the next-generation immersive gaming and entertainment open world platform Everywhere" and "a suite of remarkably easy-to-use AAA [user-generated content] design and publishing tools Arcadia."

Build A Rocket Boy has been surprisingly shy on open-world comparisons, instead pitching the action and narrative side of MindsEye. That said, the city-sized game world looks plenty big in the driving snippets shown today.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"With MindsEye, we’ve pushed cinematic adventure to the next level - building characters and a world that feels truly alive," Benzies said in a press release. "We can’t wait for players to step in and feel the immersive realism and tireless effort poured into every moment of the game."

"This world isn’t just a backdrop. It’s filled with stories, perspectives, and hidden truths waiting to be uncovered," Bulteel adds in a blog post. "As you progress, you’ll learn how to adapt and use these new technologies in your missions."