MindsEye is a new AAA action-adventure game that lives inside ex-GTA lead's Everywhere

Everywhere creator Build A Rocket Boy has unveiled MindsEye, an in-development AAA action-adventure game that's accessed inside Everywhere itself.

For the uninitiated, Everywhere is the connected, player-driven game-meets-platform that Edinburgh-based outfit Build A Rocket Boy has been working on for the last several years. The studio itself was founded by former Rockstar North president and lead Grand Theft Auto developer Leslie Benzies, and while Everywhere will be free-to-play when it rolls out on PC at some point later this year (with its introduction on other platforms planned after that), MindsEye is a premium title.

Here's the teasy-est of teaser trailers:

Beyond that, we don't have an abundance of information to go on, besides the fact MindsEye is a story-driven affair that unfolds in a "world of futuristic corporations, conspiracy theories, and sinister new technologies". What is it they say about art imitating reality, again?

For the creative folk among us, Build A Rocket Boy plans to make the assets featured in MindsEye available in Everywhere for players to tinker with down the line. At a recent studio visit, we were shown the trailer above via one of Everywhere's in-game cinema theaters, located in the game's Entertainment District – one of four explorable areas planned for Everywhere's sometime-in-2023 launch.

Those who picked up on last year's NFT drama, you may be interested to know that, in fact, Everywhere is not a blockchain game, but creating the "Roblox for older players" faces other challenges.

Before you go, let me leave you with some MindsEye screenshots:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: BARB) (Image credit: BARB) (Image credit: BARB) (Image credit: BARB)

Here are some other new games in 2023 to add to your wishlist