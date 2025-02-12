Metal Gear Solid 3 remake release date confirms the PlayStation leak: Snake returns this August

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

A now-official leaked trailer shown at Sony's February State of Play showcase has confirmed the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake release date, which was previously leaked by the PlayStation Store itself. Snake returns in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater on August 28.

"The remake maintains what players loved from the original, like the story, characters, voice acting, gameplay, and music, but presented now in an even more immersive experience," the new trailer reiterates. "The special game “Snake vs Monkey” to capture the Pipo Monkeys is back for PS5®!" (Delta: Snake Eater is, of course, also coming to Xbox Series X and PC.)

That leak means that there's not a huge amount of new information here, although I will admit to raising an eyebrow at a couple of things. There's that eye bulge from infamous boss The End, of course, as well as the moment that Snake aims a rocket launcher with his bad eye. But both of those paled in comparison to the appearance of that Ape Escape cameo - a cheeky monkey appeared at the end of the trailer to smack its behind several times, which is clearly in-line with Kojima's original vision.

Our own resident Metal Gear Knower Oscar found that 20 years of muscle memory made Metal Gear Solid Delta feel like playing the original, and reckons fellow fans will know that that's no small thing . You'll find more details on the upcoming remake in our hands-on report from last year , sizing up the prettiest version of one of the greatest stealth games ever made.

It's so good, in fact, that maybe it'll make our list of the best stealth games.