I've just played 30 minutes of Pragmata, and if you ignore the piggybacking child, this is Capcom bringing its classic shooter formula to the very front

I'm sorry, Pragmata, I wasn't familiar with your game. I'll admit – whenever Capcom's long-delayed sci-fi action game resurfaced (usually to announce another delay), I would receive it with a little bemusement. It looks like a shooter, but why is there a small blonde child piggybacking on the protagonist? Are they in space?

Those were the first questions. Within minutes of starting my Pragmata hands-on, which begins with the aforementioned child performing cellular reconstruction on our protagonist in a space suit, I only had more. But there was one query I wasn't expecting to come away with – can I have more please, Capcom?

Bot to the future

(Image credit: Capcom)

Key info Developer: In-house

Publisher: Capcom

Platform(s): PC, PS5, XSX

Release date: 2026

After being revived by knee-high Diana – who is in fact an android, not a flesh-and-blood child – I'm attacked by a grotesque robot with none of Diana's liveliness. Its humanoid proportions seem to have been wrung and stretched at every limb, and the slow-firing pistol I'm given does almost no damage.

Because of the robot's armor, shooting in Pragmata requires using Diana to hack their armor open. Hold the scepticism: yes, you have to do a hacking minigame to do any real damage, but the minigame is so simple and reflexive that it works. You only have to move a square through several marks on a grid, which in turn takes seconds, so instead of feeling tedious it adds an extra layer of quick-thinking – thanks in part to the fact that robots don't stand and wait for you to finish hacking them.



Being damaged closes the hacking screen, which forces you to maintain space – using the thrusters on your suit for last-second dodges – until there's a lull to pull the hack off. Again: I think it's a case of 'you'll have to play it to believe me', but it's legitimately very fun.

Hacking plays a large part in traversal, too. To get through an airlocked door, I had to work through a near-platforming segment that involved finding six hackable entry points (all scattered across platforms, because fuck technicians) using my thrusters.



Movement feels weighty – thanks in part to your chunky space suit and the android child clinging to your back – and that in turn feeds back into combat. Your default Grip Pistol is slow-firing and even slower to recharge its six-shot battery; not to mention near-useless if you don't first open a window of vulnerability with Diana.

Dream team

(Image credit: Capcom)

Beneath the seemingly inscrutable sci-fi whimsy, Pragmata is deceptively straightforward.

On the other hand, the Shockwave requires getting real close to be effective but feels like a spring-loaded rocket launcher at close range, while another weapon is effectively a futuristic netgun that locks targets down long enough to hack them.



Interestingly, these guns aren't permanent – you find them as pick-ups with limited ammunition, so I found myself cycling between the lot depending on what was available. It's not quite punishing enough to go full survival horror – you'll have to wait, Resident Evil Requiem fans . Rather, it turns guns into old-school power-ups and in tandem with a deliciously over-eager electronic score, Pragmata is much more old-school than you might expect.

The hands-on ends with a battle against a large mech, who besides needing to be hacked also needs to be shot at a specific fuel tank on its back. The fight is significantly faster-paced than anything prior – for the first time I'm on the back foot, being flattened by a charging robot every time I try to stop and hack. My time runs out before sealing the deal (my ego insists I tell you I would have won) but it's a promising glimpse of Pragmata with its gloves off.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Though I came into the demo fairly cold on Pragmata, it fell into place within five minutes and only went upwards from there. Beneath the seemingly inscrutable sci-fi whimsy, Pragmata is deceptively straightforward. When Capcom next rolls it out for a showcase – hopefully to add an exact date to its 2026 release window - I'll be keeping both eyes open.

Check out all the upcoming PS5 games still to come this year and next.