One of the deadliest killers in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has slain 2.6 million players - and it isn't even a boss

The most deadly killer in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty wasn't a boss but the rickety catwalks in Dogtown's stadium.

Just over seven months after the release of the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, its developer CD Projekt Red has shared an interesting statistic about Night City's most dangerous encounters. In the graphic below, it's revealed that the Militech Chimera 0005-C M bot has claimed three million deaths since launch, shortly followed by the Miltech Cerberus MK-II, which killed 2.9 million, and finally, the derelict garages under Dogtown Stadium, which has somehow managed to take 2.6 million lives.

"Secret agents face dangerous opponents like Cerberus’s deadly grasp, the Chimera’s military prowess and… Dogtown stadium's rickety catwalks?" the tweet reads. "Songbird might have regretted her choice of merc after seeing so many Vs tumble before reaching Dogtown’s walls. People, watch your step!" Which must make those who fell off the treacherous catwalks feel a little embarrassed.

To be fair, those catwalks see the RPG's protagonist traverse great heights, hopping from one platform to the other. It's only natural that a few Vs might lose their footing along the way. Only some people think it's that tricky of a maneuver to pull off though. "Really? Was everyone attempting to jump the gaps?" one Twitter user said in response. "How did people [fall] there, you have double jump and airdash?" another added . The numbers clearly speak for themselves, though.

In other news, CD Projekt Red's Paweł Sasko - who worked as Phantom Liberty's quest designer and is the associate director of the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel - has revealed that The Witcher 4 is being "intensively worked on," but Cyberpunk 2 is keeping most of its senior devs to "preserve" the RPG's DNA . Before you get too excited, the dev also said it's still in the "fairly early stages" of development.

