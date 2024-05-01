Two years later, SteelSeries just refreshed my favorite gaming headset

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless has long held a special place in my heart and two years later the brand is still staying fresh. A new white variant of the wildly popular headset hit the shelves yesterday, with a super clean finish and even more luxurious aesthetic than the original black version. I personally prefer white tech, it just feels like a colorway reserved for more premium gadgets.

The main body of the headset is coated in a matte soft-touch white plastic, with slightly off-white leatherette cups and a darker ski-style headband across the top. The main bridge features a solid aluminum top plating, this time with a shiny silver finish. Both sides feature aluminum panels with an emblazoned SteelSeries logo similar to those of the black model, but still swappable via the brand’s Arctis Nova Booster Packs should you prefer a pop of color. To complement all of this, a new white carry case is also available. The new white model is currently available for $349 / £329 at Amazon.

Of course, this is still the same set of cups that have held the position of best gaming headset over the last two years. You’ll still find fantastic audio, ingenious hot-swappable battery solutions, and that super handy dual-connection hub in the box. This time around, though, SteelSeries has also updated the ANC microphones inside each cup. These allow the headset to offer its high-quality noise cancellation but were a little protruding in previous iterations. That bump has been flattened now, making for a more comfortable experience overall. This feature is available in both the white model and all new black models going forwards.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (White) | $349 / £329 at Amazon

SteelSeries' new white version of the Nova Pro Wireless is now available at Amazon, for the same $349 MSRP as the original. However, if you're looking to spend as little as possible you can grab the original black model for $282.04 thanks to Amazon's current gaming sale.

✅ You have a split PC and console setup

Price Check: Best Buy: $349.99 | SteelSeries: $349.99



Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless?

If the features above look good, and you’re ready to invest in a headset that will see you through years to come, then the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is a fantastic choice. It’s the best wireless gaming headset on the market, and a top choice for those after a PS5 headset or Xbox Series X headset as well. That means it’s pretty much ideal for anyone looking to boost their audio quality.

However, those who play across multiple platforms are going to get the best value out of this device. Part of that price tag is paid towards the multi-connection hub. This is a piece of dream tech for those who split their time between PC and PS5 - I currently have both set up on the same desk, constantly hardwired into the hub itself. However, if you only play on one console then there might not be a need to invest quite so heavily. After all, there’s no point in paying for something you won’t use. While you’re dropping the hot-swappable batteries, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 is a cheaper alternative for those solo platform players.

