Fortnite Stark Industries Chests: Where to find them

Fortnite Stark Industries Chests have arrived on the island, to mark the return of Iron Man. These faction chests are highly sought-after, as they can contain Epic or Mythic items from Tony Stark's workshop that can give you a competitive edge in combat. They also feature in both the Weekly and Story Fortnite quests, providing an extra incentive for players to track them down for progress and XP rewards. To get the lowdown on their locations, here's where to find Stark Industries Chests in Fortnite.

Where to find Stark Industries Chests in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are currently six locations where you can find Stark Industries Chests in Fortnite, which I've marked on the map above. When you arrive at any of them, search the area and look for a large red glowing faction chest with the Stark Industries logo on top of it – these can be tucked away behind other objects or under platforms, so make sure you have a good look around. Of course, if another player has already searched the Stark Industries Chest and you find it open, then you'll just have to head to another location and hope that is untouched, so it's always best to go straight to one of these places at the start of the match.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you're looking to acquire general Iron Man items rather than specifically trying to search Stark Industries Chests in Fortnite to complete a challenge, then you could also go direct to the man himself. Iron Man is currently one of the Fortnite characters you can interact with, and I've also marked his location to the northeast of Grim Gate on the map above. Speak to him and you can purchase the Mythic Iron Man's Combat Kit and an Epic Stark Industries Energy Rifle, but he only has one of each in stock so again you'll need to act quickly at the start of the match if you don't want to miss out on this offering.

