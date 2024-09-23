Fortnite Stark Fan Club quests: Where to find items to donate

The Fortnite Stark Fan Club quests are a set of secret assignments, which can only be started by finding the hidden underground headquarters of the Super Stark Fan housing a range of Iron Man memorabilia. These tasks differ from the regular Fortnite quests in that even once you've started them you can't see a list of what you have to do, and instead are just given some vague hints about the best way to proceed. To help remove the mystery and guide you through the process, here's how to complete all of the Start Fan Club quests in Fortnite.

How to start the Fortnite Stark Fan Club quests

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To start the Fortnite Stark Fan Club quests, you need to head to the Doomstadt named location and then make your way to the northwest edge of the town. There you'll find a house with a bucket above the door that has been painted to resemble Iron Man's helmet, so make your way inside and then look for three tall bookcases side by side in the middle of the ground floor. Break through these to reveal a set of hidden stairs leading down to the Stark Fan Club.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you're down there, interact with the laptop on a stand to talk to the Super Stark Fan and start the Fortnite Stark Fan Club quests. You'll be given some vague guidance about what you're looking for and how to get it, but the actual assignments themselves will remain hidden until you trigger them. To help you follow them, these are the Stark Fan Club quests:

Find War Machine's dart board and donate it to the Stark Fan Club (2) Collect War Machine's dart board at Latverian Station (1) Deliver the dart board to Super Stark Fan in Doomstadt (1)

Find the Stark Industries coffee mug and donate it to the Stark Fan Club (2) Collect the Stark Industries coffee mug at The Other Windmill (1) Bring the coffee mug to Super Stark Fan in Doomstadt (1)

Deliver Tony Stark's Sunglasses to Super Stark Fan in Doomstadt (1)

These Stark Fan Club quests in Fortnite can be done in any order, and the set can be completed over multiple matches, however once you've collected an item to donate you need to return it to the Super Stark Fan in the same match. So if you collect the Stark Industries coffee mug but don't deliver it before the match is over, you'll need to go and collect it again before you can take it to Doomstadt. There are markers on the map above for all of the locations you need to visit during this questline.

Fortnite Stark Fan Club quests - War Machine's Dart Board

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To find War Machine's dart board, head to the Latverian Station landmark just southwest of Doom's Courtyard then look for War Machine, one of the Fortnite characters you can interact with. Speak to them and follow the Found Quest prompt to reveal the location of the dart board, which is inside the building at the west end of the train platform. Collect the dart board, then deliver it to the Super Stark Fan in Doomstadt.

Fortnite Stark Fan Club quests - Stark Industries Coffee Mug

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To locate the Stark Industries coffee mug, make your way to The Other Windmill landmark found to the northeast of Grim Gate, then speak to Iron Man. Again, follow the Found Quest prompt to mark the location of the coffee mug, which is inside the building to the east of the windmill. Collect the coffee mug, then bring it to the Super Stark Fan in Doomstadt.

Fortnite Stark Fan Club quests - Tony Stark's Sunglasses

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Finding Tony Stark's Sunglasses requires a slightly different approach to the other two items, as instead of interacting with an NPC to reveal a location you'll need to open one of the six Fortnite Stark Industries Chests dotted around the island. This should be tackled as early in the match as possible, because these faction chests tend to get raided for supplies early doors, but if you manage to pop one open then Iron Man's shades will appear alongside your loot. Grab the sunglasses, then deliver them to the Super Stark Fan in Doomstadt.

Will all three items donated, speak to the Super Stark Fan one last time to complete the full set of Stark Fan Club quests in Fortnite, and receive a Level Up Token for your efforts in addition to the XP you've already earned.

