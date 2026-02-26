Where to find lockpicks and locks in Resident Evil Requiem

There are several easy-to-pick locks and lockpicks to be found in Resident Evil Requiem. Because they're sparsely scattered around you'll rarely have a lot of pics at once, and might wonder which locks you should use them on. You don't have to panic though for a couple of reasons. Firstly, I've found all the locks and picks below and, secondly, you'll get the same crafting material reward in each so it doesn't really matter which ones you open. Here's where to find everything.

Where to find lockpicks in Resident Evil Requiem

There are five lockpicks to be found in total. All of them can be found in the Care Center, with two of them found in the Basement area you can only access when you've almost opened the Moon Sun Star door in Resident Evil Requiem.



Here's where to find all the lockpicks:

In the Lead Researcher's Office on a table.

In a locker in the Custodian's Office.

On a desk in the first floor Office, at the Kitchenette end.

In a puddle in the Basement Boiler Room (reachable when the power is off).

In the Basement air vent that reaches the Workshop.

Because there's enough lockpicks for every lock you don't have to worry about what you choose to open, as you will be able to do them all eventually.

Where to find Resident Evil Requiem easy to pick locks and what's in them

There are five easy to pick locks, all of which contain the same reward: Rare Metal, which can be used to craft special ammo for Leon's Requiem gun.



Here's where to find all locks in Resident Evil Requiem:

A drawer in the corridor deadend outside the Restroom on the ground floor.

A drawer in the East Wing Lobby.

A drawer outside the Chairman's Office on the First Floor.

A locker in the Basement Bunkroom.

A locker in the Basement Inspection room.

Both the locks and the lock picks are split between the main Care Center area and the Basement area, with three of each in the former and two in the latter. As long you find all the picks as you go, you'll then be able to more or less open all the locks as you find them.

