Resident Evil 4 Remake is already outpacing Resi 2 and 3 remake sales

Resident Evil 4 Remake is off to a flyer for Capcom, racking up three million sales in its first two days.

The developer has announced the news through a press release (opens in new tab) on its website, also confirming that cumulative sales for the series are now beyond 135 million units.

At the time of writing, the news means the Resident Evil 4 glow up is the quickest of Capcom's remakes in the series to hit this particular milestone. It took Resident Evil 2 Remake one week (opens in new tab) to hit three million sales, whereas Resident Evil 3 Remake took five days to hit two million sales.

While we can't see how many players are hanging around which platform, we have a rough idea regarding PC. According to SteamDB (opens in new tab), Resident Evil 4 Remake hit an all-time peak of 168,191 concurrent players around release.

Resident Evil 4 has long been a popular entry in the series, though you need not look much further than the reviews to see why people are having a blast. We gave the survival horror game a near perfect score in our Resident Evil 4 Remake review, with Leon - not that one - saying; "Capcom has delivered a great remake of a classic game, one which captures everything that made it so special to begin with. Resident Evil 4 Remake is full of action and variety that's as exhilarating now as it ever was."

You also had the Chainsaw Demo, which Capcom itself mentions. The gameplay snippet gave players the chance to play through the opening village with no restriction on playtime.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake bell skip isn't just a workaround, it's a peace offering to long-suffering players.