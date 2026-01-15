Pretend to be surprised: New Life is Strange game confirmed for this year, with more details coming in an official livestream in just a few days

Yes, the rumors are true, there's a new Life is Strange game on the way. We don't know what it's called or what it's about yet, because those details are forthcoming in a livestream scheduled for less than a week from now.

The Life is Strange Reveal Livestream is scheduled for January 20, at 9:29am PST/12:29pm EST/5:29pm GMT. Though general details are being saved for the showcase, we do know this installment will arrive this year, in 2026, and the blurb states that we’ll “Separate the real from the rumor…”.

It is about time for more of the adolescent fantasy and sci-fi anthology series. The last game, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, arrived in 2024, and before that, the Remastered Collection of the first two games came in 2022, with True Colors arriving in 2021. Two or three years tends to be the cadence for new entries, and this latest won’t be bucking the trend.