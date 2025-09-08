Original Life is Strange developer speaks out against the new Amazon series: "The only people not involved are the creators"

Following the recent announcement that Life is Strange is being adapted into a series, the game's writer Christian Divine has revealed that the show has left the original creative team out.

Divine, who developed the game and its sequel alongside Jean-Luc Cano at Dontnod Entertainment, spoke out against the adaptation on social media. "The only people not involved are the creators," he wrote on Twitter, reacting to Amazon MGM Studios' original post.

This news is not sitting well with fans of the game. "This makes me sad, seeing this awesome game being milked like that," said one user. Others felt "disappointed" while remaining "curious" about the upcoming adaptation thanks to the promising creator behind it.

The End of the F***ing World creator Charlie Covell is serving as the series' head writer, executive producer, and showrunner for Amazon. Square Enix, Story Kitchen and Margot Robbie's production banner LuckyChap will produce.

"It's a huge honor to be adapting Life Is Strange for Amazon MGM Studios," Covell said in a statement. "I am a massive fan of the game, and I'm thrilled to be working with the incredible teams at Square Enix, Story Kitchen and LuckyChap. I can't wait to share Max and Chloe's story with fellow players and new audiences alike."

Prime Video has some experience adapting beloved games, with Fallout season 2 arriving this year after a hugely successful debut, and a live-action Tomb Raider show in the works with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. For many fans, however, not having the game's original creators as part of the team could be a bad sign, but we'll have to wait and see.

Per the official logline, the show will follow Max, "a photography student, who discovers she can rewind time while saving the life of her childhood best friend, Chloe. As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigate the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life or death choice that will impact them forever."

Life is Strange does not yet have a release date. For more, check out the ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies.