Pluribus is moving its finale release date, presumably to avoid clashing with Christmas and Stranger Things

The season finale of Pluribus, which was recently announced as Apple TV's most-watched show ever, is arriving earlier than expected. Although new episodes have been releasing weekly on Fridays, the ending of the first season is now scheduled to drop on Wednesday (December 24), ahead of the Christmas celebrations.

This is not an unusual move for the show, which also changed its release day in late November to avoid clashing with Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Shifting from December 26 to December 24 gets Pluribus slightly ahead of the busy holiday period, as well as the new Stranger Things season 5 episodes. With Part 2 of the popular Netflix show dropping on December 25 and capturing everyone's attention, this might be a smart decision for Apple TV.

After all, it would be unfair to let the ending of one of the best shows of 2025 fly under the radar while all eyes are on Hawkins.

Set in New Mexico, Pluribus follows a romance author named Carol Sturka (played by Rhea Seehorn) who happens to be one of the few people in the world immune to the effects of a virus known as 'the Joining', which has turned everyone else into an obedient hive mind known as 'the Others'. The series also stars Karolina Wydra as Zosia, Carol's hivemind 'chaperone', and Carlos-Manuel Vesga as fellow survivor Manousos.

The critically-acclaimed show comes from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan, who wrote the character of Carol Sturka specially for Seehorn. "I wrote this show for her. I love her so much," Gilligan told GamesRadar+. "I knew she would be good in it; I knew she was someone I could confidently count on and place a bet on in terms of making her the star of a TV show… I thought it was long past time for her to be a star."

A second season is already on the way, as Gilligan describes the show as "bigger than anything I've ever made". Already seen episode 8? Then be sure to check out our interviews with Seehorn and Karolina Wydra about their big moment.

For more, check out the Pluribus release schedule, read our Pluribus review, and don't forget to check our picks for the best Apple TV shows.