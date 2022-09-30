Black Friday Samsung TV deals 2022 - what to expect from this year's sale

Now that November is fast-approaching, it's time to start thinking about the 2022 Black Friday Samsung TV deals. Which models do we expect to get price-cuts, and where will you find the best offers? We've got the answers below.

That's because we've been busy consulting with our team of bargain-hunting oracles ahead of this year's event. They've been covering Black Friday Samsung TV deals for quite some time so have built up a wealth of knowledge about how the reductions work, so buckle in for a knowledge drop on how to get the best gaming TVs for less.

To give you a better idea of what to expect, you'll also find last year's best Black Friday Samsung TV deals here as well. These provide a great example of the savings traditionally seen during the sale.

Black Friday Samsung TV deals - FAQs

When will Black Friday Samsung TV deals start? The big day will be Friday, November 25 this year, and that's when the biggest deals are likely to go live. Nonetheless, it's going to pay to be on the lookout from late October onwards. Retailers have a habit of going earlier and earlier with some deals, or bringing their Black Friday Samsung TV deals forward and stretching them out over a longer period. They continue after Black Friday is over, too; along with morphing into Cyber Monday deals, it's not unusual to see some run into early December.

Is it worth waiting for the Black Friday Samsung TV deals? TVs - and big-brand TVs at that - see some of the biggest, deepest price cuts across all tech on Black Friday and the surrounding weeks. As a result, it is easily the best time of year to have a chance of getting a historic low price, a never-before-seen slash to a price, or even get other gear bundled in with TVs to make an awesome package. If you can make sure that you hold out for this year's Black Friday Samsung TV deals then you'll give yourself a top chance of making the biggest savings - especially on the latest and greatest models from this year. However, it's worth noting that Best Buy's latest sale is also offering a Black Friday price guarantee for its My Best Buy members. Membership is free and you'll be able to secure your go-to display early without worrying about being sniped in price later on. That's because Best Buy will refund you the difference if the cost of your purchase drops further over the next few weeks - just look out for the Black Friday price guarantee when checking out early Black Friday Samsung TV deals.

Black Friday Samsung TV deals - what to expect

In terms of specifics, there are probably too many individual models to try and keep track of, but a few general ranges stand out to give us an idea of what we can expect from 2022's Black Friday Samsung TV deals. First, let's start with those new NeoQLED TVs. The Flagship 4K model, the Samsung QN95B Neo QLED, is already seeing some very tasty reductions of $1,000 or more that should only continue now that it's a few months old.

Stepping it up a notch, the new flagship 8K NeoQLED model, the QN900B(65-inch) has also seen a steady downward trend in price: beginning life at around $5,000, we've seen it for roughly $3,999 in recent months so expect it to get a good saving in 2022.

We'd bank on 2022 models and those NeoQLED panels seeing some big ol' discounts too

As for mid-to-entry level TVs, something like 2020 Crystal 4K TVs could be great contenders for awesome deals that will sit just outside of Samsung's premium level screens. In our Samsung TU7000 review, we noted that the balance of quality and value these models offer is already at an excellent level, even at normal prices. Given its previous low of 50 or so bucks over $500, we wouldn't be surprised to see something of this range, in a 65-inch size no less, go below $500 and offer unbelievable, wall-filling value.

But these are just a few models in a sea of quality options. Generally, last year's models could see the biggest value points, but if you're keen to stay on top of the technological advancements, then we'd bank on 2022 models and those NeoQLED panels seeing some big ol' discounts too.

Last year's best Black Friday Samsung TV deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (75-inch) | $2,699.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Save $1,000 - This was a huge saving on a premium QLED TV, and it's a good example of just how big the discounts can be during Black Friday.



(opens in new tab) Samsung QN900A 8K TV (65-inch) | $5,000 $3,299.99 at Samsung

Save $1,700 - A quite frankly ridiculous price tag got you literally one of the very best TVs of 2021 direct from the source. A big investment, yes, but the saving was incredible and meant you get a real bang for buck value here.



(opens in new tab) Samsung QLED TV (65-inch) | $1,300 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - For more of a living room centerpiece, this 65" TV provided a sharp 4K 120Hz output with Quantum processing, to generate brilliant colors and upscale any content seamlessly to 2160p.



(opens in new tab) Samsung 75" QLED 8K TV | $4200 $3299.99 at Best Buy

Save $900 - With $900 off for last year's Black Friday, you got a 75-inch 8K QLED screen from one of the best brands in the business at a shockingly low price.



For broader looks at the gaming display deals that will be on offer this year, check out what to expect from the deals on Black Friday gaming monitors, the Black Friday curved monitor deals, and the Black Friday 4K monitor deals.