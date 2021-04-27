AOC CU34G2X monitor review: "The best ultrawide choice for fast and twitchy games"

The AOC CG34G2X seems to offer something incredible: a 21:9 ultrawide monitor with 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for under $/£500? The age-old phrase states that if something seems too good to be true, then it probably is, but in the case of the AOC CU34G2X and our picks for the best gaming monitors, that might not be the case. AOC has plenty of gaming monitors on the market, ranging from budget 1080p screens to top-of-the-line 4K beasts, but on paper, the CU34G2X may well be the best curved gaming monitor option when it comes to ultrawide gaming, and not just from within AOC's own range.

Design & Features

(Image credit: TechRadar/Future)

You might expect a monitor with such promising specs to make an aesthetic statement too, but the AOC CU34G2X actually does the opposite. Despite being 34", this screen would fit in at most offices, with the only hint of color being a deep red that accentuates the very bottom of the display, a circle on the base, and some lines on the back. The rest is a matte black with very little else noteworthy, which means you'll need to add the flashing RGB lights later if that's to your tastes.

As monitors go, it's a sturdy and well-built beast, though we'd expect nothing less from AOC. Assembling it is as simple as slotting the arm on the back and screwing in the two-pronged base. Inside, it's rocking a 3440x1440 (21:9) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, all inside a FreeSync VA panel which is impressive in and of itself. Externally, you're looking at four USB 3.0 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4, and two HDMI 2.0.

Performance

(Image credit: TechRadar/Future)

First impressions from the second I plugged the monitor in were that it looked considerably darker than most monitors and despite fiddling with the settings, that issue persists. It certainly doesn't look bad – I'll get onto gaming performance in a moment – but it isn't as vibrant or noteworthy as other displays I've used, which means it isn't a great option for doing color-sensitive work or watching films. Not that you'd want to watch them on a 21:9 screen anyway…

In-game, however, it's a different case altogether, which is what matters since this is marketed as a serious gaming monitor. Ultrawide isn't as much of an advantage as it may have led you to believe but it does provide a small boost. While your aim probably isn't good enough to snap onto someone in your peripheral vision on Counter-Strike because of just how wide the screen is, the ability to spot them and call their location out to your teammates is vital. Combine that with the 144Hz 1ms specs and kerblammo, you've got yourself one heck of a gaming monitor. In Valorant however – my PC shooter of choice – ultrawide isn't supported.

Shooters aren't the only place you'll see benefits though. Any racing or driving games, whether you're behind the wheel of an F1 car or cruising in a truck simulator, having the FOV set up just right with an ultrawide monitor means you can see at almost a full 180° angle; no more swiping the mouse or pressing a button to look left and right. In games like League of Legends you can see way more of the map, as is the same in any strategy game with an isometric view. Also, a special shoutout has to go to Elite Dangerous – few things compare to having almost your entire cockpit in view as you hurtle at lightspeed through space.

Overall

(Image credit: TechRadar/Future)

Sure, you can get the ultrawide experience with any 21:9 monitor, but the AOC CU34G2X is by far the best ultrawide choice for fast and twitchy games; those that require quick reflexes and benefit from the wider FOV, like shooters or racing titles. I say it in every monitor review I personally do: 144Hz+ refresh rate and 1ms response time will trump any monitor with worse specs and once again, that's the case. The added bonus here is that you can get it at a very affordable price indeed. Other than the slightly lackluster color and HDR performance – which don't matter quite as much when you'll primarily be gaming on it with one of the best gaming laptops or best gaming PCs – what's not to love?