Alienware steps back into the ultrawide monitor ring with a new 32-inch curved QD-OLED contender

Dell just launched its latest Alienware ultrawide gaming monitor, and this time its 32-inch QD-OLED curved model boasts a 240Hz panel. That's perhaps a more subtle upgrade over its AW3423DWF predecessor, but the new display also shares design DNA with some strong contenders already battling it out in the ring.

Available now, the Alienware AW3425DW comes in at $799.99 via Dell, so it's far from the cheapest gaming monitor on the block. There are plenty of curved panels out there for less than half that price, but the secret sauce here is Dell's QD-OLED panel tech that has been helping screens like the Alienware AW2725Q really stand out this year.

Alienware AW3425DW | $799.99 at Dell

Dell's latest ultrawide curved monitor takes things up a notch to 240Hz while still offering up the same 1800R curve and WQHD resolution. It's a subtle revamp, but you're also getting an enhanced port selection and a nice looking screen this time around. UK: Check stock at Dell UK

Ramping things up to 240H is expensive too, and if you're hellbent on sticking with an OLED, similar options like the LG UltraGear 34GS95QE are going to set you back $1,299.99 (although it is down to $796.99 right now, so that's worth checking out.) When you take that into consideration, it's easier to appreciate what Dell is offering here, especially since it doesn't cut back on extras to achieve the higher specs and price combo.

Should you buy the Alienware AW3425DW?

(Image credit: dELL)

There are so many curved monitors already clashing it out, and the Alienware AW3425DW isn't exactly revolutionary. Sure, you're getting one of Dell's QD-OLED panels that can outperform most other panel types on the market, but if you've got no interest in its faster 240Hz abilities, a generational price cut might make the older AW3423DWF more appealing.

One thing I will say about QD-OLED monitors in general is that while they feature excellent color reproduction and contrast, they aren't always superior to WOLED (the type with a 'white' layer). Ideally, you'll want to use one in a light controlled room since they can struggle to punch through some conditions with adequate brightness, and the fact they use a semi-glossy coating means glare can haunt your sessions. None of that will be an issue if you place your setup in the right environment, but it is another factor to consider before hitting buy.

Let's just assume you've already settled on a QD-OLED Alienware monitor of some kind – why should you grab the AW3425DW over the AW3423DWF? Well, at the moment, the latter 160Hz model isn't going for less yet, so you'll be paying $785.14 at Amazon. Even if you've got no need for extra speed, I'd pick the new 240Hz based on the fact it's only $15 more expensive.

Defining the Future of Gaming | Alienware 30 Deep Dive - YouTube Watch On

Just to clarify, both the new Alienware ultrawide and AW3423DWF use the same native WQHD 3440 x 1440 resolution. We're not quite at the stage yet where 4K options are a thing in this segment, so if you're more fussed about clarity than immersive curves, you'll want to instead go check out flat UHD options like the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B, especially since they can pack even more extras like 1080p 480Hz dual resolution modes.

Compared to the AW3423DWF, the new AW3425DW has stepped things up when it comes to ports. You're now getting two HDMI 2.1 ports alongside two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs, and a hub that includes a USB-C port with 15W charging.

I do with Alienware monitors would go the full hog and include something with 100W Power Delivery, as that would mean gaming handheld players will also have access to an integrated Steam Deck dock. But alas, you'll have to make do with what is a fairly traditional hub designed for peripherals.

I want to also pay tribute to Dell's design language with this generation of Alienware screens. Just like the rest of the 2025 line up, the AW3425DW wears a new curvy pedestal stand that adds a softer sci-fi vibe. It reminds me heavily of tech you'd see during the mid-2000s, but somehow manages to also look equally contemporary. The colorway used too is pretty neat since it features a purple tint that elegantly shines in certain lighting conditions.

