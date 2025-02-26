Alienware AW2725DF review: “Dell’s QD-OLED monitor is winning me over”

The Alienware AW2725DF takes to the stage with an excellent 27-inch QD-OLED panel and respectable 1440p 360Hz abilities. While there are QHD rivals on the field that pack faster refresh rates and richer contrast in all conditions, Quantum Dot tech helps this gaming monitor stand out as a superb mid-range PC setup option.

I’m not normally the biggest fan of QD-OLED displays, but the Alienware AW2725DF makes a compelling case for the panel type. Not only does Dell’s 27-inch 1440p screen fully embrace Quantum Dot tech to deliver delicious visuals that can punch harder than WOLED in the right sort of room, it also gently adds a glossy coating into the mix for extra oomph. Is that enough to keep up with the best gaming monitor options out there right now? Well, perhaps, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t looking respectfully at this striking screen (just don’t tell some of my favorite displays).

Unfortunately, the Alienware AW2725DF is a bit like a vampire – and not the glittery Robert Pattinson dreamboat type. I’m not saying it won’t be up for a daytime date playing some PC games, but it certainly won’t be the vibrant soul it’s capable of being in darkened rooms. Instead, it’ll succumb to some of the usual pitfalls of QD-OLED tech by providing less of a punch in terms of brightness and contrast. However, draw the curtains and you’ll be treated to handsome HDR abilities that many premium QHD panels could only dream of achieving.

At full price, the AW2725DF is going to set you back $899 / £679. That places it in the same ballpark as the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6, and while I’m not convinced it beats that panel in every department, Dell’s QD-OLED monitor is winning me over. So long as its price shifts downwards this year, it should also be able to stand up against faster options like the 480Hz Sony Inzone M10S, and it’s certainly worth looking at over most premium IPS contenders.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Alienware AW2725DF specs Specs Dough Spectrum Black 32 Price $899.99 / £679 Panel type QD-OLED Screen size 27-inch Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 Refresh rate 360Hz Brightness 1,000 nits Viewing angles 178°/178° Contrast ratio 1500000 : 1 Ports 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, 3 x USB A 3.2, 1 x USB-C 3.2

Design

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Modern Alienware screens tend to strike a balance between futuristic flamboyance and subtlety, and the same can be said for the AW2725DF. From the front, you’re getting that staple hexagonal base feeding up to a curvy pedestal that feels in keeping with the Alienware Aurora R16, all while its dark grey matte plastic finish prevents it from standing out too much.

There is a bit more junk in the back of the AW2725DF’s trunk than I’d like for an OLED panel. The hump feels pretty hollow, and I can’t really work out what the extra space is for besides the usual illuminated zeta-head logo on the right-hand side and a small fan setup. There are some cut-outs for cable management built into the lip, but those contribute to a plasticky feeling that I just don’t vibe with.

On that note, the monitor’s port selection is indeed tucked away, which makes concealing cables easier at the cost of easy access. Reaching from the front to plug things in is near impossible, so if you’re the kind of player who likes to hot-swap HDMI devices out, you’ll likely have to get up and peek around the back. Considering the setup only offers one HDMI port and two DisplayPorts, that journey might be more likely than you’d think.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

What you will be able to use without too much strain is the OSD joystick positioned underneath the center. I am not remotely a fan of using nubs for option controls, but Dell’s toggle feels pretty tactile and provides decent navigation. I doubt you’ll end up experiencing many miss-presses with this dial, and while I’d love for monitor makers to come up with something different, this specific implementation is serviceable.

Features

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Dell always goes pretty heavy on software, and the AW2725DF’s OSD doesn’t disappoint. Within the menu, you’ll find a whole banquet of settings relating to picture pre-sets, OLED protective measures, and Alienvision overlays, not to mention you can customize that back RGB logo without the need for any additional PC apps or programs. You can download Command Centre if you’d prefer to access things using Windows 11, but it’s far from mandatory.

You’re getting DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification with this screen, which makes sense given we’re talking about a high-end QD-OLED panel. However, the results can be enhanced using “Smart HDR” which tunes things in using pre-sets. I’m a pretty big fan of these options since they provide some customization on top of natural high dynamic range results, and it’s something I’ve made full use of in mini LED alternatives like the BenQ Mobiuz EX321UX. Of course, this screen potentially doesn’t need extra tweaks since it doesn’t suffer from the same halo effect and local dimming issues, meaning less intervention is required.

While this display has pixel and panel refresh countering long-term burn-in risks, it could benefit from the same protective OLED measures included with models like the Dough Spectrum Black 32. That specific lineup of screens comes with additional perks like a logo extraction algorithm and menu bar detection, which will ultimately extend the lifespan of the screen by preventing any permanent damage through use.

An extra perk that's included with this specific model is a USB hub that'll hook you up with two full sized ports and a USB-C port for good measure. It's always an appreciated feature since it'll help channel wires to a central place, and the latter connection comes with 90W Power Delivery. It does skip out on KVM abilities, though, so it's not as handy as a Steam Deck dock alternative as some models.

Performance

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

There’s no getting around the fact the Alienware AW2725DF is a good-looking screen. It has QD-OLED tech to thank for that, but it certainly leans into the drawbacks of the panel type. Compared to some of the latest WOLED displays, particularly the likes of the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B and Dough Spectrum Black 32 with their rival MLA+ (Micro Lens Array) approach, things are a little less resilient to bright conditions. But, it ultimately still sings from the same hymn sheet in terms of colors, contrast, and vibrancy, all while sporting extra flair via a semi-glossy coating.

I used the AW2725DF as my main gaming screen for about a week and kicked things off with a visit to Night City. Cyberpunk 2077 makes for a fantastic setting for assessing a monitor’s HDR abilities, and the neon glow of signage and vendors is really something special on this display. The intentional glare of bright street lighting actually manages to hit some of the same notes as mini LED panels while still maintaining better vibrancy and depth. Colors pop slightly less than on a WOLED, but many of you might dig that things are a little more toned down.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard looks similarly impressive on the QD-OLED panel, and I noticed glowing sigils catching my eye more on the 27-inch screen than usual during the opening act. I was already aware that the AW2725DF would have the upper hand thanks to its Quantum Dot qualities, but actually exploring worlds with high dynamic range switched-on hammers home why you’d want to pick up the screen type in the first place. The only caveat I could sniff out in this scenario is that the screen’s brightness struggled to combat the natural light in my room during the day, making some of the semi-glossy screen reflections more noticeable.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Being a 360Hz display, the Alienware AW2725DF absolutely holds up in terms of competitive performance. Am I a bit too used to playing at 480Hz now that dual-resolution 4K screens are a thing? Absolutely, but I feel like this model's refresh rate and QHD abilities make for a nice pairing. Diving into my usual Overwatch 2 sessions, the panel provides great responsiveness that avoids feeling sluggish compared to the Sony Inzone M10S, but I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t a visual difference. Keep in mind that response times in both instances measure in at 0.03ms, so you’re getting ultra response input regardless.

The other shooter I consistently dabble with right now is Marvel Rivals, and screens like the Alienware AW2725DF feel like they’re made for the comic book caper. Playing at 1440p means you’ll have a better chance of boosting fps to match the screen’s 360Hz abilities, all while letting the QD-OLED’s contrast and colors bring the vibrant semi-cell shaded battles to life.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Outside of my big-budget and competitive haunts, I’m still diving in and out of the indie darling FlyKnight. The bold color pallets of the weird little Runescape homage really pop against the black abyss of the romp’s deliberate short draw distance, but playing darker games does highlight the cons of using a not-as-bright QD-OLED screen with a semi-glossy coating.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Yes, the gloss does contribute to a level of extra definition and contrast, but it’s easy to see why the anti-glare coating of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 would appeal to players who consistently game in a room filled with daylight. My setup specifically is positioned next to a large south-facing window with not many buildings blocking out the sky, which results in being able to see quite a lot of the outside world reflected in the top left corner of glossy screens. The Alienware AW2725DF isn’t the only screen to suffer in this scenario, but it certainly hinders the QD-OLED experience.

Should you buy the Alienware AW2725DF?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Out of all the QD-OLED monitors I’ve tested so far, the Alienware AW2725DF makes the strongest case for the panel tech. The 27-inch screen packs a far greater HDR punch than the vast majority of displays out there, not to mention it’ll take color volume to the next level if provided the right setup environment. That said, you’ll really want to use this specific display in a room where you can vanquish other light sources to suit, as you’ll otherwise notice a lack of brightness and compromised vibrancy.

My main concern with the Alienware AW2725DF is its price. I’m not saying Dell’s display isn’t necessarily worth $899, but there are so many contenders out for blood on the battlefield that it’s easy to see a higher-spec WOLED panel emerging victorious during the sales. While there are clear advantages to investing in QD-OLED, there also plenty of caveats to match, and if you’re able to get a 4K 32-inch screen for the same money, especially one with an LG MLA+ panel, you’re not going to be left wishing you’d joined the Quantum Dot club instead.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ratings Fidelity 4/5 Speed 4/5 Colors 5/5 Build quality 4/5 Features 4/5

How I tested the Alienware AW2725DF

For just over a week, I used the Alienware AW2725DF as my main gaming monitor at my setup. To assess the screen’s brightness, contrast, and colors, I made sure to play a variety of games in both full daylight and in a light-controlled scenario to check how the panel performs in both scenarios. During testing, I used Cyberpunk 2077, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Overwatch 2, Marvel Rivals, and FlyKnight to get a feel for the monitor’s abilities, taking note of responsiveness and attributes like HDR.

For more information on how we test gaming monitors and other screens, check out our full GamesRadar+ hardware policy.