Prime Day TV deals 2024: the best savings we've found so far

Don't blame us when you're significant other asks why there's a brand new TV on the front porch, blame these Amazon Prime Day TV deals. Amazon, as well as competitors at Best Buy and Walmart, are offering a bevy of discounts and sales on on all sorts of models and sizes. If you've been waiting to pick up a new television, of any shape and size, for much cheaper than usual, it's likely that you'll find something to be excited about in these Prime Day TV deals.

If you're somehow unfamiliar with all the hubbub surrounding Prime Day, we've got you covered. Essentially, Amazon is slashing the price of the best gaming TVs for two days in an event that has quickly become a miniature Black Friday of sorts since its inception. And when Amazon drops its prices like this, its competitors often do the same to challenge these Prime Day TV deals with offers of their own, too; I've seen Best Buy and Walmart breaking out all the stops in order to upstage their rivals. The TCL Class S5 98-inch TV has had $3,000 taken off its price tag at Walmart, for example, while Best Buy is matching Amazon with an Insignia F20 720p 32-inch screen for just $79.99. This demonstrates how you can get your hands on everything from budget panels to enormous home cinemas for much, much less than normal.

That does mean there's a lot to get through. In order to help you better navigate this year's Prime Day TV deals, our bargain-hunting team and I are rounding up the very best discounts that you need to be aware of. You'll also find our hard-won tips and tricks earned through years of working on these sales, including the best places to find a bargain.

Best Prime Day TV deals

Best Prime Day TV deals: 32 - 49 inch

Insignia F20 720p 32-inch | $129.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - Most likely the cheapest TV you'll find during Prime Day, and while it's only 720p and boasts no smart features, it could be perfect for handhelds like the Switch and Steam Deck. It tends to jump under $80 during sales, so this is yet another chance to grab this cheap screen for less. Buy it if: ✅ You're buying a secondary display

✅ You don't need 4K

✅ You still want smart features Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a TV for gaming

❌ 720p is far too low a resolution Price check: Best Buy: $79.99 | Walmart: OOS

Amazon Fire 2-series 32-inch | $199.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - You can currently grab 50% off Amazon's own brand 720p Fire TV, bringing the 2024 budget TV down to a record low. It's ideal for small-scale entertainment and lightweight gaming, serving up respectable visuals for those of you without a lot of space. Buy it if: ✅ You need a cheap smart screen

✅ You've got a small setup

✅ You use lower-resolution consoles Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play PS5 or Xbox Series X

❌ You have no interest in Amazon apps Price check: Best Buy: OOS | Walmart: OOS

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 55-inch | $519.99 $329.99 at Amazon

Save $190 - If you want essentially the same deal as the TV above but bigger and higher quality, this is a great pick. It's 55" instead of 32" and it's 4K instead of 1080p - a massive upgrade for not a whole lot more cash. Buy it if: ✅ You want a good mid-range screen at an entry level price

✅ You use Fire TV

✅ You want 4K viewing and gaming Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the best possible picture quality and money isn't an issue

❌ You have no interest in Amazon apps

Samsung M70C 32-inch | $599.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - A massive 42% brings Samsung's small streaming TV down to a solid price, though not quite the a record-low one. If you're looking for all the power of the latest 4K screens squeezed into a smaller package, this display could be worth the investment. Buy it if: ✅ You need reliable smart features

✅ You want small 4K visuals

✅ You need a TV/monitor hybrid Don't buy it if: ❌ You still use a cable connection

❌ You'd ideally want something bigger Price check: Best Buy: $399.99 | Walmart: $449.99

LG OLED C4 48-inch | $1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - One of the cheapest ways to grab the new C4 this early into 2024, the 48-inch model is edging towards lowest price territory thanks to a $400 discount. It's currently cheaper than the 43-inch version at its previous record low, so it's well worth considering. Might be one to watch if it comes back in stock on Amazon though, which is where the previous lowest price was. Buy it if: ✅You want faster 144Hz visuals

✅You’re craving superior contrast

✅You’ve got a new-gen console or PC Don't buy it if: ❌You don’t need fancy specs

❌You’d prefer something bigger Price check: Amazon: OOS | Walmart: OOS

Insignia 42-inch Class F20 | $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - Another record low for Prime Day, this Insignia 42-inch unit is down $60. If you're looking for a high quality TV with Fire TV built-in, then this could be a great option. Buy it if: ✅ You're buying a secondary display

✅ You don't need 4K

✅ You still want smart features Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a TV for gaming

❌ 1080p is far too low a resolution

Best Prime Day TV deals: 50 - 59 inch

TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV | $424.59 $369.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - This respectable TV of a more-than-respectable size was already respectable priced - and now more so. A good QLED is a fine choice for those who don't quite want the money-draining expense of an OLED. Buy it if: ✅You want colourful visuals

✅You're living-room shopping on a budget

✅You appreciate Smart features Don't buy it if: ❌You'd rather invest in OLED

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch | $599.99 $419.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - The QLED version of Amazon's boosted Omni Fire TV is down to $419.99 right now, for a full $180 off the $599.99 MSRP. That's the cheapest we've ever seen it, and a return to a record-low price only seen in February before. Buy it if: ✅ You want extra color contrast

✅ You want high-end HDR features

✅ You want fancy brightness adjustment features Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the highest quality QLED out there



Hisense U6N 55-inch | $599 $448 at Amazon

Save $151 - One of Hisense's latest QLED TVs is sitting at its lowest price as we sail into Prime Day, and the offer beats previous introductory discounts and deals that emerged last month. A fantastic value screen for under $500. Buy it if: ✅You want a big, bright screen

✅You’re upgrading from an older LED model

✅You care about detail and clarity



Don't buy it if: ❌You need faster than 60Hz

❌You’re moving from an OLED display



Price check: Best Buy: $449.99 | Walmart: $448

LG QNED75 50-inch | $599.99 $398 at Amazon

Save $201.99 - LG's take on QLED has dropped to near it's lowest ever price, with a 34% discount shunting the 50-inch QNED under $400. It has only nose-dived to this price once before, so even though we're a few dollars short of its last record low, it's well worth a look. Buy it if: ✅You want bright visuals

✅You're upgrading from an older LED

✅You're looking to avoid OLED Don't buy it if: ❌You'd rather invest in OLED

❌You need something slightly bigger Price check: Best Buy: $549.99| Walmart: $398



LG OLED B4 55-inch| $1,596.99 $1,296.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - Currently at its lowest price ever in a limited time deal that we don't expect to stick around for long, this large, high-quality screen and built-in Alexa has had a 19% discount taken off the top. Buy it if: ✅You want fantastic OLED visuals

✅You’re looking for a 2024 TV

✅You care about contrast and colors Don't buy it if: ❌You'd rather invest in the C4

❌You’re looking for bigger than 55-inch Price check: Best Buy: $1,299.99 | Walmart: $1,296.99

LG OLED C3 55-inch | $1,296.99 $1,096.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - This is within $100 of the lowest price in recorded memory on this model and size, which we generally quite like for its rich colors and image quality. If you're on the lookout for something this size, it's hard to go wrong here. Buy it if: ✅You want top-tier OLED performance

✅You've got a PS5 or Xbox Series X

✅Contrast and colors are a priority Don't buy it if: ❌You'd rather have the new C4

❌You need faster than 120Hz Price check: Best Buy: $1,099.99 | Walmart: $1,196.99

Samsung The Frame 55-inch | $1,497.99 $997.99 at Amazon

Save $500 - If you're in the market for a Samsung Frame this Prime Day, this is one of the best discounts that we've spotted. It's had a third of its price taken off and while it might not be the lowest price we've seen (that was $977 during Black Friday 2023), it's not far off. Buy it if: ✅You care about room aesthetics

✅You want a TV that blends in

✅You still want a reasonably sized TV Don't buy it if: ❌You couldn't care less about art

❌You'd rather invest in gaming specs

Best Prime Day TV deals: 60 - 77 inch

TCL Class S4 65-inch | $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is one deal we were hoping to see this Prime Day, and we've got it. This is the lowest price we've seen this TV at since May, so one to grab now if you've been tracking it. Buy it if: ✅ You don't want to break the bank

✅ You still want extra HDR features

✅ You want smart home functionality Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a higher screen quality Price check: Walmart: $378 | Best Buy: $399.99



Amazon Fire TV Omni 65-inch | $759.99 $559.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - With a boosted panel quality and extra HDR features, Amazon's Omni series is looking pretty strong in the retailer's Prime Day TV deals. You can currently grab a $200 discount on this 65-inch model. Buy it if: ✅ You want a simple but impressive 4K panel

✅ You can support a wider leg design

✅You want minimal bezels Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a QLED panel for your cash

Toshiba Class C350 75-inch | $649.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - This is the cheapest price we've seen on the 75-inch Toshiba Class C350, making for a particularly impressive offer. That $200 discount is a record-breaker, with this TV only ever having seen $150 off in the past, and only once. Buy it if: ✅ You want as much screen as you can get

✅ A bezel-less design is a priority

✅ You're going for value over top of the range power Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a faster refresh rate Price check: Best Buy: $449.99 | Walmart: OOS



LG QNED85T 65-inch | $1,299.99 $996.99 at Amazon

Save $303 - The extra large LG QNED has dropped to a record low just in time for Prime Day, and the 23% has helped the display finally reach under $1,000. This is a great alternative to OLED TVs that will provide bright, vibrant visuals while boasting a slightly lower price tag. Buy it if: ✅You want high-end QLED visuals

✅You need a big living room screen

✅You'd rather not use OLED Don't buy it if: ❌You're looking for faster than 120Hz

❌You prefer the contrast provided by OLED

Samsung The Frame 65-inch | $1,999.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $700 - This minimalist-looking TV is a large and refined option that comes with a QLED 4K UHD screen and smart features alike - and its had a third of its price taken away at a stroke. Buy it if: ✅You care about room aesthetics

✅You want a TV that blends in

✅You're looking for something different Don't buy it if: ❌You couldn't care less about art

❌You'd rather invest in gaming specs Price check: Amazon: $1,697.99 | Walmart: $1,297.99

LG OLED C3 65-inch | $1,596.99 $1,396.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - The lowest price in recorded memory on this model if you're not willing to go third party, this massive, high-quality TV boasts rich colours and image quality alike. Buy it if: ✅You want top-tier OLED performance

✅You've got a PS5 or Xbox Series X

✅Contrast and colors are a priority Don't buy it if: ❌You'd rather have the new C4

❌You need faster than 120Hz Price check: Best Buy: $1,399.99 | Walmart: $1,396.99

Hisense U7N 75-inch | $1,499.99 $1,098 at Amazon

Save $401.99 - This massive Hisense QLED TV rolled into July with a record low price, meaning it's set to be one of the best value 75-inch screens this Prime Day. It's a 2024 model, so it hasn't been around for that long, but this price already beats out introductory offers and 4th of July sale prices. Buy it if: ✅You want big, bright visuals

✅You care about size

✅You want a faster 144Hz refresh rate Don't buy it if: ❌You'd prefer to cut back on size

❌You're upgrading from QLED Price check: Best Buy: $1,099.99| Walmart: $1,098

Samsung 75-Inch Class 4K | $997.99 $847.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - This is the lowest price we've seen this unit at, which is over $50 under the previous record. If you're after a massive, high quality television this Prime Day then you might be in luck. Buy it if: ✅You want to mount your TV

✅You want a large screen at a reasonable price Don't buy it if: ❌You want perfect in-house sound quality

LG OLED C3 77-inch | $3,499.99 $1,996.99 at Amazon

Save $1,503 - TWhile not the record-low price for the 77-inch model of his favorite of ours, over $1,500 in savings from the sticker price is still quite close. In fact, we enjoy this model's rich colors and image quality so much, that we'd recommend just about any size of it. That said, this is likely to be the biggest model that's this cheap. Buy it if: ✅You want top-tier OLED performance

✅You've got a PS5 or Xbox Series X

✅Contrast and colors are a priority Don't buy it if: ❌You'd rather have the new C4

❌You need faster than 120Hz Price check: Best Buy: $1,099.99 | Walmart: $1,196.99

Best Prime Day TV deals: 80 - 100 inch

LG UT75 86-inch | $1,199.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - If it's a cinema-sized display you're after, this LG model is currently at its lowest price and costs the same as many smaller TVs. While it's armed with a traditional LED panel, it's one of the best value ways to super-size your living room screen right now. This isn't quite the lowest we've seen it, but it's only $3 above that so could still be worth grabbing now. Buy it if: ✅You need something extra large

✅You want decent smart features

✅You need something low-profile Don't buy it if: ❌You're used to viewing OLED screens

❌You want even bigger than 86-inch Price check: Amazon: OOS | Walmart $1,399

TCL Class S5 98-inch | $4,999.99 $1,998 at Walmart

Save $3,000 - It's true we've not seen the S5 at $5K for some time now, but even compared to the usual $3,999.99 MSRP this is still a fantastic offer. You're getting the massive 98-inch panel for around $200 off its lowest ever price - a $1,809 rate we've only seen once before, and only for a day. Buy it if: ✅ You're going all out on screen size

✅ You don't mind a lower quality panel

✅ You need a 120Hz refresh rate for gaming Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather invest in an OLED Price check: Amazon: OOS | Best Buy: $1,999.99



Hisense U8K 100-inch | $4,701.24 $2,799.99 at Amazon

Save $1,901.25 - This size of screen is admittedly bananas, but you can grab Hisense's 100-inch mini LED bad boy at its lowest price just in time for Prime Day. This is an extra $200 off compared to the previous record-low, making it a must-see for those happy to invest. Buy it if: ✅You want one of the biggest TVs

✅You'd like high end mini LED specs

✅You'll make use of 144Hz refresh rate Don't buy it if: ❌You haven't got an entire wall free

❌You'd rather buy a smaller OLED Price check: Best Buy: $2,999.99| Walmart $2,998.99

Best Prime Day TV deals in the UK

TCL 32SF540K 32-inch | £179 £131 at Amazon

Save £48 - TCL's cheap and cheerful 32-inch TV just hit a record low price, with a cheeky 27% off bringing it to just over £130. If you need a smaller bedroom display or something affordable for your console setup, this is well worth a look. Buy it if: ✅ You need a cheap smart display

✅ You've not got much room

✅ You mostly use older consoles Don't buy it if: ❌ You've got a PS5 or Xbox Series X

❌ You need at least 4K Price check: Currys £138 | Very £138

Amazon Fire 2-series 40-inch | £299 £179.99 at Amazon

Save £119.01 - Amazon has slashed 40% off its Fire TV for Prime Day, and it's now sitting at its lowest ever price. It usually drops to £200, but it has finally managed to edge its way into even cheaper territory Buy it if: ✅ You need a cheap smart screen

✅ You've got a small setup

✅ You use lower-resolution consoles Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play PS5 or Xbox Series X

❌ You have no interest in Amazon apps Price check: Currys £299.99 | Argos (out of stock)

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch | £429.99 £249.99 at Amazon

Save £180 - The 43-inch base Fire TV is down to just £249.99 ahead of Prime Day. That means you're getting the solid everyday screen for its lowest price yet - a rate we've only previously seen once, back in October. Buy it if: ✅ You want a simple everyday screen

✅ You still want 4K with HDR options

✅ You want some smart home features Don't buy it if: ❌ You can invest more in a better panel 50-inch: £499.99 £299.99 at Amazon

55-inch: £549.99 £329.99 at Amazon



Philips The Xtra 75PML9008-12 75-inch | £1,199 £1,099 at Amazon

Save £100 - If you've been thinking about picking up a TV with back RGB lighting, now's your chance to save. This Philips Ambilight screen is down to a new record-low price, and it's a decent deal for a mini LED panel at this size. Buy it if: ✅ You want RGB backlighting

✅ You need a cinema-size screen

✅ You'd like something extra bright Don't buy it if: ❌ You've no need for backlighting

❌ You'd rather invest in OLED Price check: Currys £1,399 | Argos £1,467.40

LG OLED C3 65-inch | £1,439 £1,199 at Amazon

Save £240 - The C3 is drifting down further in price in the UK, and you can grab a snazzy £240 off the 65-inch version right now. This is the lowest price we've seen on this unit. Buy it if: ✅ You want a top-tier OLED

✅ You've got a new-gen console

✅ You want a bigger screen Don't buy it if: ❌ You've no interest in gaming at 120Hz

❌ You'd prefer something brighter Price check: Argos £1,599 | Currys (out of stock)

Samsung S95D 55-inch | £2,699 £1,899 at Amazon

Save £800 - It might be new to 2024, but you can now grab the S95D for a record low price at Amazon thanks to a 30% discount. Not too shabby considering we're talking about a 144Hz OLED screen with plenty of gaming bells and whistles. Buy it if: ✅You want a speedy gaming TV

✅You prefer OLED to QLED

✅You're looking for a reasonable size Don't buy it if: ❌You prioritise brightness

❌You need something bigger Price check: John Lewis £2,199 | Currys £2,199

Samsung UE75CU8070UXXU 75-inch | £1,499 £792.99 at Amazon

Save £707 - Not quite the lowest price it's been recently, but still a heavy discount on this massive, resonant screen, it's worth keeping an eye out on a fluctuating price. Buy it if: ✅You need a huge screen

✅You're not fussed about OLED

✅You want a reliable 4K display Don't buy it if: ❌You'd rather pay more for OLED

❌You're not fussed with brand names Price check: Argos £749 | AO £729

Prime Day TV deals FAQs

When will Prime Day TV deals end? In spite of the name, Amazon Prime Day TV deals run for two days - it ends at midnight on Wednesday, July 17. While some of the offers will hang around (just without the Prime Day label), most will vanish at that point.

Do I need a Prime subscription to access Prime deals? Yes, you'll need an active Prime subscription to access Amazon's members-only sale. If you've not got one, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial, which will grant you a ticket to the big event and provide you with free next-day delivery. Some TV deals aren't Prime-exclusive ones, but it's better to be safe and give yourself the widest range of deals to choose from.

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

Prime Day TV deals will be exclusive to Prime members, but there's a way you can get around this. Now that we're less than a month away, you could take out a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime and you'll be covered for the event itself, as well as any early bird offers. Just be sure to cancel before that nasty auto-renew catches you.



What to expect from Prime Day TV deals

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

We're fully expecting Prime Day 2024 to impress us with offers, and there could be enormous savings to be had if some older screens are still available. For instance, the LG OLED C2 stooped last year from $1,499.99 to $1,096.99 for the 55-inch version, and Black Friday made good on driving that price below $1,000.

The problem is that many retailers have cleared out that model, but that means you'll be able to look into the LG OLED C3 instead, as it's technically now in the same last-gen position. However, if you'd much rather invest in the absolute newest model, you'll be pleased to know that the 48-inch OLED G4 has already dropped to $1,396.99 at Amazon this year (was $1,599.99) marking a record low for the 2024 display.

On the Sony side of things, you'll want to keep the Sony Bravia XR A80L on your list, as it's itching to drop below $1,500. Last year, we ended up seeing it for $1,700, but it should drop to a new record low now that the model is maturing. As for Samsung, we'll be eagerly awaiting S90C offers, and we suspect it'll get ever closer to the $1,000 mark in the heat of Prime Day.

Within the mid-range value scene, we'll be hyped if the Hisense U7K pops up for less, as it's a mini LED monster with a 144Hz refresh rate. During Black Friday, it was going for $699.99, but with the brand's new models ready to enter the fold, we could see this TV drop to the lower end of its price bracket. We're already seeing some great offers pop up ahead of the big event, including $150 off the Hisense U6N, bringing it down to $448 (was $599.99).

If you're on the hunt for something super budget, you'll likely be able to grab screens for well under $100. The Insignia F20 dropped from $149.99 to just $79.99 last time around, and Amazon will likely have plenty of similar 720p TVs that'll be perfect for your spare bedroom or for your kid's gaming setup.

Don't forget the likes of the best QLED TVs, the best OLED TVs, and the best 120 Hz 4K TVs will also be discounted this summer if you're looking for a specialist TV.

If you're after something even more gaming-focused, check out the best gaming monitors going, as well as our takes on the best monitor for PS5 and the best monitor for Xbox Series X.