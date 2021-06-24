Logitech StreamCam review: "an excellent streaming webcam - if you can get the most out of it"

Logitech is well known for its range of webcams that span the full price range, however, the Logitech StreamCam takes direct aim at the amateur streaming market. With crisp 1080p footage at silky smooth 60fps, this is certainly a performance-based webcam, but whether you'll have the hardware to be able to run it to its full potential is another matter entirely.

Features

Essential info Average price: $170 / £139.99

Resolution: 1080p, 60FPS

Microphone: Dual omnidirectional

Field of view: 78°

Connectivity: USB-C 3.1

Mounting: L-shape / tripod fixture (horizontal or vertical)

The Logitech StreamCam offers up to 1080p resolution with options for 24, 25, 30, 50, and 60 frames per second - all at a range of aspect ratios and with automatic backlight correction, centre framing, and image stabilization. While some of these latter additional features work better than others, the accompanying Logitech Capture software offers plenty of settings to tinker with. Plus, you can even run the included app alongside your favorite streaming apps as well (you won't be able to stream direct from the Capture software, however).

(Image credit: Future)

The super-fast 1080p 60fps capture is, however, only made possible by the USB-C connection hardwired directly into the back of the webcam itself. That's going to be a problem if your rig doesn't have a spare USB-C port, but if you can make the space for it the extra power is well worth a rewiring exercise.

You're also getting plenty of mounting options here, with a unique square shaped design that means you'll be able to shoot both horizontally and vertically as well. While most streaming services favour a horizontal approach, we don't really see this additional functionality being used too often, though.

Design

The Logitech StreamCam certainly sets itself apart on the shelves. With a blocky rectangular design that spreads further out towards the lens in true movie maker fashion. While the entire body is made out of plastic, there's no mistaking this device for a cheap webcam once it's in the hand. There's a considerable weight here which, while hinting at the raw power inside, can become a little unwieldy.

On a thinner laptop like the MSI Stealth 15M we tested on, the bulk of the camera itself caused the screen to tilt backward unless we balanced the weight just so - which didn't always make for the best framing. However, if you'll be using the StreamCam on a more substantial member of the best gaming desk family that extra weight will keep the camera firmly in place throughout your stream.

Performance

There's no denying that the Logitech StreamCam produces an excellent video quality, on par with far more expensive devices like Razer streaming gear, and particularly the Razer Kiyo Pro. The option to prioritize white balancing over framerate came in particularly handy in low light conditions and we didn't notice too much of a clarity drop when we did sacrifice a little speed for a brighter picture.

(Image credit: Future)

However, all that grunt does take it out of your machine. You'll need a seriously powerful PC to stream in full 1080p 600fps glory and run everything else at the same time. On an RTX 3060 machine with 16GB RAM and an Intel i7 at the helm we managed to scrape by with less demanding games, dropping down to 30fps every now and then to keep things smooth and turning off extra features like auto-framing.

You're still getting fantastic picture quality, but it's worth noting you'll need to be running some serious hardware to push this device to its limits, which means that the $170 / £139.99 price tag may need a little extra consideration.

Of course, the StreamCam is tailored to the streaming market which means those picking it up will likely already be running some of the best gaming PCs, taking advantage of the best graphics cards as well, while also working in tandem with one of the best microphones for streaming, best capture card, and best green screens potentially too. Adding the Logitech StreamCam to this kind of setup would be excellent.

Overall - should you buy it?

The Logitech StreamCam is a solid piece of kit for anyone who wants to step up their streaming game in style. With gorgeous picture quality, performing well in low light - without one of the best ring lights - and with shifting RGB key lighting, and capable of running up to 60fps at Full HD you're getting some serious power under the hood.

However, with a limiting USB-C connection and a considerable power draw from your PC, whether or not you'll actually be able to push for that top-of-the-range performance is another question. If not, then the $170 / £139.99 asking price may be a little steep - especially if you're just looking for an upgraded Zoom camera. If you've got the hardware to run it, though, this is an excellent pickup.