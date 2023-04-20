Turtle Beach Stealth Pro review: "Uncompromised audio quality"

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro is a masterpiece of an all-in-one, multi-purpose gaming headset. The brand has stormed into this luxury space with a fantastic audio quality that doesn't compromise on features or additional extras. With plenty of thoughtful extra details and excellent connectivity options, this is going to give industry leaders a run for their money.

Turtle Beach has made a nice little home for itself in the world of budget and mid-range headsets over the last few years, but in 2023 it's taking on the big kids. The Stealth Pro is not just the best gaming headset the brand has produced to date, but it's also one of the most well-rounded devices we've had our hands on so far. These cups shine across a massive range of platforms, genres, and use-cases with a bursting feature set designed to offer all-round functionality no matter what, where, or how you play.

That's impressive, but at $329.99 / £279.99, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro is muscling into a premium market here, sow does it stack up against industry leaders? We put the latest model to the test, comparing against similarly priced recent releases to see exactly where it sits among the best wireless gaming headsets on the market.

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro will launch on April 24, but pre-orders are alive and well right now.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs Price $329.99 / £279.99 Connection 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.1 Driver 50mm Nanoclear neodymium Frequency response 10Hz - 22kHz Microphone Unidirectional noise cancelling ANC Yes Controls Volume, power, multi-function button, Bluetooth, Superhuman Hearing Battery Swappable, 12 hours per battery Compatibility PlayStation, Xbox, PC, mobile, Nintendo Switch (with Xbox version)

Design

Slick and durable form factor

High clamp force takes getting used to

Excellent controls but slightly lacking premium finish

There's an understanding that even the best Turtle Beach headsets will carry a full plastic build. The brand has a headset in nearly every color under the sun by now, but a premium price tag commands something a little more grown up. The metallic structure of the Stealth Pro fits the bill perfectly. Without the logo on the side of the cup I would never have guessed this was a Turtle Beach device. It's sleek, slick, and subtle - all the qualities you'd want in a headset that can easily convert into a set of professional-level headphones.

That does mean it's a touch heavier than other devices, but the careful use of plastic materials (and excellent finish to them) means it's by no means skull crushing. I was initially taken aback by the clamp force, and it took a little getting used to overall. However, after a couple of sessions I was able to relax into the sturdier hold and appreciated the extra sound isolation that came from it. I didn't find it as comfortable as a lighter headset like the Razer Barracuda X or one with more attention to cushioning like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless.

I did appreciate the oval cups themselves, with convincing leatherette cushioning. I much prefer this longer design to smaller, cheaper models; the cup gently hugs around the ear itself, rather than pinning itself to the top or bottom. That means there's no ear pinching even during longer sessions.

It certainly helps that the whole device is built to a very high degree of quality. This is a supremely sturdy-feeling headset, from the gentle resistance in the swivel hinges to the steel construction and threaded cables. There's plenty of adjustability here, and even the small details like thin indicator lines on the inner headband were appreciated when finding that perfect fit time and time again.

The right cup houses the majority of controls, with a unique volume dial set across the full back plate of the cup itself. That's particularly handy for quick adjustments - no more fumbling to find the right scroll - and the rubber texture kept things grippy as well. I would have preferred a notched feel to this dial, though, it feels a little loose simply sitting on top of the cup with no feedback. At this kind of price point, I'd expect this level of attention to detail. There is, however, a handy multi-function button in the centre which can easily be set to a range of inputs - I used it primarily for activating noise cancellation.

Underneath the extended portion of the cup housing the volume dial, you'll find a standard USB-C port for charging (though hot-swappable batteries are in play here, more on that in moment), buttons for power, Bluetooth, and Superhuman Hearing, as well as a port for the detachable mic. I did appreciate the additional texture on these buttons, making it particularly easy to click Superhuman Hearing mode on and off without spending too much time reaching around the ear.

The left cup plays host to a small magnetic panel, with the removable battery underneath. That's right, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro has taken inspiration from SteelSeries with hotswappable battery packs and a dedicated wireless transmitter / hub to keep them topped up. The top panel itself pops easily off, with the battery slotting in and out with no fuss. It's an easy to use system that can see you swapping power packs within just a few seconds, though I would have preferred slightly stronger magnets on the housing itself. As it stands, there's a little too much wobble here straight out the box, which does cause some concerns for the longevity of this system.

Features

Fantastic active noise cancellation

Wide compatibility and easy simultaneous connections

Superhuman Hearing still drastically reduces audio quality

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro certainly isn't wanting for features. Packing everything you could ask for from a high-end headset, there's plenty of extras to enhance the whole experience. Perhaps the most immediately notable is the active noise cancellation, protecting your audio from external noise at up to 25dB. In practice it's a particularly powerful system - by no means giving high-end mainstream headphones a run for their money but definitely outperforming other noise cancelling gaming headsets I've had my hands on. It's also helped by that larger clamp force, ensuring even the closest of noises stay out of your gameplay.

The Stealth Pro (at least the Xbox version I had my hands on) can run on pretty much anything. The wireless transmitter and battery charging station can hook up to PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, or a Nintendo Switch dock (with an additional passthrough port to make sure you're not losing out on a connection), with handheld Nintendo Switch and mobile devices covered with super fast Bluetooth. I had no problems switching and changing between PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch - every connection is as secure and reliable as the last and easily configured. If you're after a Nintendo Switch headset, though, it's worth noting that there's no direct USB-C dongle to connect to your console. On top of all that, though, you're also getting simultaneous connections via Bluetooth. That means listening to some tunes from your phone while playing, or taking a quick call. Everything just works with no faffing and no unreliable or finnicky pairing.

(Image credit: Future)

That wireless transmitting hub is also keeping a spare battery warm. No more plugging in when the juice runs low, simply pop a fresh charge in and you're good to go once again. Each battery holds 12 hours of charge, though it should be noted that's around half of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless.

Turtle Beach's Superhuman Hearing is still available in this high-end release, and while it's the latest generation of the brand's well-known software it's still not quite an everyday silver bullet. Yes, competitive play is bolstered by enhanced footsteps and shots, but even during these scenarios I was disappointed by the tinny flatness when this mode was enabled. I kept it firmly off, but more competitive players may well get more mileage.

Software is comprehensive enough to make this a solid PC headset, but your EQ settings are all saved to the device itself, which means those looking for a PS5 headset or Xbox Series X headset will still be well served by the customization options.

Performance

Fantastic balance across all ranges

Precise, accurate directional audio

Clear, crisp microphone

With a premium design, excellent finish, and bags of features, it's impressive that Turtle Beach has managed to pack uncompromised audio quality into the Stealth Pro. Both single player and competitive endeavours benefit from these incredibly well tuned drivers, all without falling into common pitfalls. There's plenty of detail across all ranges and at all volumes, a rarity considering many gaming headsets simply make things louder rather than paying much attention to more complex sound qualities.

That makes for a device that can handle particularly busy soundscapes with aplomb. While Horizon: Forbidden West often presents one of the biggest challenges for headsets I'm testing, with its heavy machinery noises, delicate environments, and strange focus on Aloy's own footsteps, the Stealth Pro came closest to true representation. Even the audiophile-worthy Audeze Maxwell struggled to juggle all these competing sounds, but Turtle Beach treats every mechanical clank, gentle breeze sound, and far-off Burrower with impressive care.

That attention to detail is found in more competitive landscapes as well. I was able to easily track sounds across CS:GO's maps, pinpointing shots and footsteps with remarkable accuracy straight out of the box. That was all intensified with Superhuman Hearing switched on, though I still preferred to prioritize audio quality over the ability to hear slightly further off in the distance.

Simultaneous connections are great for listening to music while playing, so it's a good job the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro manages to handle a range of genres. Even the over-produced growls of Grandson managed to retain their clarity, while more relaxed Nick Mulvey tunes lent themselves particularly well to the well-balanced mid and higher ranges. The experience isn't as groundbreaking as that of the Audeze Maxwell, but it's certainly well worth the luxury price point - these will serve just fine as both a gaming headset and everyday headphones.

The microphone continues this tradition of excellence, offering crystal clear vocals that punch through with impressive sharpness. It's not quite broadcast quality, there's a lack of richness in the human voice that would be preferable for a more broadcast-style quality. However, for quickly barking orders or getting your teammates' attention, it makes for a fantastic piece of kit.

Should you buy the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro?

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro set out to infiltrate the world of high-end gaming headsets, and it's accomplished its mission. At $329.99 / £279.99 it's certainly not cheap, but it's by no means the most expensive device on the market. In fact, it sits square in the middle of the two headsets I was directly comparing against throughout my testing. The $349.99 / £329 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless remains our favorite headset, but the Stealth Pro certainly gave it a run for its money. With better battery life and a more comfortable overall fit, though, SteelSeries has the edge here. That said, if you're looking for a more competition-oriented headset, Turtle Beach's Superhuman Hearing mode and super clear microphone may just nudge it ahead.

If you're stuck between the Audeze Maxwell and the Stealth Pro, your decision is a little more clear cut. Both are extraordinary headsets, offering excellent audio quality, precise directional cues and clear microphones. However, the Maxwells drop active noise cancellation and don't offer hot-swappable batteries (though do win out in overall battery life at 80 hours). Meanwhile, the Stealth Pro's dynamic drivers can't compete with the size of the soundstage on offer in Audeze's entry - there's a much more dynamic feel to every sound in the latter, which will make it a better pick for audiophile players keen to get immersed in some single player adventures.

Of course, all of these options sit in the high-end category. If you're looking to spend a little less you can still pick up a gaming headset with active noise cancellation - the Razer Barracuda Pro offers such technology for $249.99 / £249.99 while the JBL Quantum 800 makes a few more sacrifices to get you there for around $200 / £200. For more multiplatform action, though, we're still loving the Turtle Beach 700 Gen 2 Max, which comes in substantially cheaper at $199.99 / £179.99.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Turtle Beach Stealth Pro vs The Competition Specs Turtle Beach Stealth Pro SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Audeze Maxwell Price $329.99 / £279.99 $349.99 / £329 $299 - $329 / £319 - £349 Connection 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.1 2.4GHz / Bluetooth / Wired 2.4GHz / Bluetooth / Wired Driver 50mm Nanoclear neodymium 40mm SteelSeries Premium High Fidelity 90mm Planar neodymium Frequency response 10Hz - 22kHz 10Hz - 40kHz 10Hz - 50kHz Microphone Unidirectional noise cancelling Bidrectional Detachable boom / onboard beamforming ANC Yes Yes No Controls Volume, power, multi-function button, Bluetooth, Superhuman Hearing Power, ANC, mic mute, volume, Bluetooth Volume, chat balance, mic mute, mic volume, noise reduction, power, media playback Battery Swappable, 12 hours per battery Swappable, 22 hours per battery 80 hours Compatibility PlayStation, Xbox, PC, mobile, Nintendo Switch (with Xbox version) PlayStation, Xbox, PC, mobile, Nintendo Switch (with Xbox version) PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, mobile (Xbox variant available)

How we tested the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro

I used the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro for just over a week, running the headset for all daily work and play across PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch during that time. I primarily tested across CS:GO and Doom Eternal on PC, with Doom Eternal, The Last of Us Part 2, and Horizon Forbidden West running on PS5 for comparison. On Nintendo Switch the majority of my testing was completed with Super Mario Galaxy, with a sprinkling of Dragon Quest Builders 2 thrown in. For more information on how we test gaming headsets, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

