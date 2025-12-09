These are the nerdy ugly Christmas sweaters I would actually wear

It's the time of year where it seems like every week there's some kind of Christmas gathering. Drinks here. Mince pies there. And twinkly lights absolutely everywhere. While most people might want some kind of sparkly number to wear to something seasonal, I personally think you can't go wrong with a wardrobe full of ugly Christmas sweaters you can pull out at a moments notice.

Below I've rounded up all the beautifully nerdy ugly Christmas sweaters that I'd actually wear with pride. I've actually got at least two of these in my haul of gifts for gamers, so you can trust that I'm 100% true to my word. I lean towards anything that doesn't feature the game name or any wording at all, because I love merch that's more for those in the know than absolutely screaming my fandom to the world.

From Star Wars to Fallout with some Pokemon thrown in for good measure, there's hopefully something for all us nerds this Christmas. As there absolutely should be.